Doctor Who Teases the Beginning of the 13th Doctor’s End

The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections has been rated “R” in the U.S. by the MPAA for “violence and some language.”

Venom 3

Tom Hardy teased an upcoming Spider-Man crossover in an Instagram story captured by Comic Book. Click through to have a look.

Mother/Android

A recent Vanity Fair article contains new images from Mother/Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith, and Raúl Castillo and premiering December 17 on Hulu.

Eternals

The cast of Eternals personally introduce their characters in a new featurette.

Last Night in Soho

Bloody-Disgusting has two new clips from Last Night in Soho.

Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy performs a “downtempo” cover of Downtown in a tie-in music video.

The Accursed

Yancy Butler contends with killer vines and a family curse in the trailer for The Accursed, available on-demand November 12.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who’s thirteenth season premieres October 31 with its first-ever Halloween special — an episode appropriately titled “The Halloween Apocalypse.”

The title of Chapter One of #DoctorWhoFlux is here! Get ready for 'The Halloween Apocalypse' on 31st October ???? pic.twitter.com/zSTrsl91aR — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 20, 2021

One epic story. Six thrilling chapters.#DoctorWho: Flux premieres 31st October. pic.twitter.com/ahaO9wwT15 — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 15, 2021

Hellraiser

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, David Gordon Green stated it’ll be a “fun cultural experiment” to see his Hellraiser TV series compete with David Bruckner’s upcoming reboot.

It’s going to be fascinating because it’s a different platform, different concept, different creators, but the same properties,” Green said. “I’m not sure where that ends up and how that goes, but I’m very curious. It is a fun cultural experiment, right? To think there’s a crew with a concept for a series [and] a crew with a concept for a movie taking the same mythology. I don’t know, does it become like Deep Impact and Armageddon?

Batwoman

Marquis Jet debuts in the trailer for next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the O.G. Waverider crew pays a visit in the trailer for next week’s 100th episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

