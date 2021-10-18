From Aquaman to Black Adam, Here Are the Best Trailers From DC FanDome 2021

DC FanDome returned once again over the weekend with a virtual convention full of movie and TV show news. The event gave fans their first glimpses at DC projects like Black Adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well as new footage from the highly-anticipated new The Batman film.

If you don’t have time to re-watch the four-hour show yourself (and really, who does?) we’ve got a breakdown of all the big trailers and news you missed from DC FanDome 2021.

The best trailers from DC FanDome 2021

The Batman

Easily the biggest thing at DC FanDome this year — like last year — was a new trailer for The Batman.

The new trailer gave us a better look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman in what might be the darkest and grittiest take on the character yet. (Seriously, turn your brightness up, this trailer is really dark.)

We get a brief glimpse at Paul Dano’s Riddler who is playing a sinister game with Gotham City as well as Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman. There’s also hallway fights, rain fights, car chases and plenty of Pattinson’s Batman voice.

It’s all going to make for a pretty epic time at the cinema when The Batman releases on March 3, 2022.

The Flash

While a trailer for The Flash was already exciting enough it was Batman (yet again) that stole the show.

Ezra Miller’s The Flash is expected to explore the Flashpoint storyline which will see the return of some legacy characters, in particular, Michael Keaton’s Batman whose pointy ears and Batmobile were teased in this trailer.

The trailer also showed two(!?) Barry Allens and the first look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

The Flash is scheduled to release on November 4, 2022.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has been in development for approximately forever, but now it’s finally happening and DC FanDome had the trailer to prove it.

It’s not much but it’s enough to understand the terrifying power of The Rock’s villain who can disintegrate a person with his own hands apparently.

Keep an eye out for Black Adam on July 29, 2022.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is easily one of the most fun movies in the DCEU and it looks like it will be continuing that trend in the sequel.

DC FanDome gave us a behind-the-scenes look at James Wan’s sequel which will take the characters on a globe-trotting journey to find Lost Kingdom through new worlds that hold their own weird and wonderful creatures. And there are giant seahorses, of course.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for December 26, 2022.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Another film that we only got a taste of at DC FanDome was Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Just like Aquaman 2, the Shazam! sequel is upping the ante in pretty much every way. With Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu on-board as goddess villains (who look every bit the part), the Shazam! family are going to have their hands full come 2023.

Peacemaker

Before James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad had even hit cinemas DC bet big on one of its new characters, Peacemaker.

John Cena’s “superhero” is getting his own spin-off series which will explore the character’s origins and his missions after The Suicide Squad. If the first official trailer is anything to go by it looks every bit as crazy as its parent movie.

Peacemaker will stream on Binge in January 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Peacemaker isn’t the only place you can find the Suicide Squad thanks to Rocksteady Studio’s new game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The game was initially announced with a cinematic trailer at last year’s DC FanDome and returned in 2021 with a new trailer that showed some of the Justice League members players will need to take down.

The game is expected to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022.

Gotham Knights

The other big DC superhero game on the agenda is WB Montreal’s Gotham Knights.

This trailer gave us a better look at the super creepy Court of Owls which will be the main antagonists of the game. To fight them players will be able to choose from four heroes — Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing and Robin.

Gotham Knights will also release in 2022.

These were just some of the DC-related movies, shows and games that received trailers at DC FanDome this year. If you want to relive every moment you can find a full replay here.