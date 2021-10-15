How to Watch DC FanDome 2021 In Australia and What to Expect

Another year without in-person conventions means another year of DC FanDome in 2021. Fans of all things DC will be able to tune into the virtual event this weekend for all the latest news and updates from the biggest upcoming DC films, TV shows and games.

Here’s everything you need to know about DC FanDome in 2021.

Which movies and TV shows will be at DC FanDome?

DC has plenty of new movies and TV shows coming down the pipe, and a lot of them will be making an appearance at FanDome.

One of the main events will be the premiere of a brand new trailer for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, which hasn’t had any new footage since it blew the virtual roof off of DC FanDome last year.

There will also be sneak peeks at DCEU films like The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam, as well as The Suicide Squad spin-off TV show Peacemaker.

On the TV front, we’ll also be hearing from DC TV shows like Batwoman, Superman & Lois, The Flash, Stargirl, Titans, Doom Patrol and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. A farewell tribute will also be held for Supergirl and there will be a celebration for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow hitting 100 episodes.

We’ll get a look at Ava Duvernay’s new DC project, Naomi, and there’ll be updates from DC’s animation department on Harley Quinn, Batman: Caped Crusader, Young Justice: Phantoms, Injustice and DC League of Super-Pets.

A bunch of stars will also be making a virtual appearance – a list that is literally too long to write.

However, some of the highlights include Robert Pattinson, John Cena, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, Jason Momoa, Ava Duvernay, James Gunn, Zoe Kravitz, Zachary Levi and Ezra Miller, although don’t rule out some unannounced guests as well.

Yeah, there’s a whole lot going on.

Not to mention DC will probably throw in some surprises, so we could get updates on the third Wonder Woman film as well as HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern and The Batman Gotham P.D. spin-off series

READ MORE Every Major DC Comics Film And TV Project Currently In The Works

How about video games?

Let’s not forget that DC has some pretty exciting video game projects in the works.

Warner Bros. Montreal’s Gotham Knights and Rocksteady Studio’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will both have new reveals.

Both games have been delayed since last year’s FanDome, but we should still get a better look at some of the gameplay and developments over the past 12 months.

Fortnite‘s Batman collaboration is also expected to get an update.

When and where can you watch DC FanDome 2021 in Australia

DC FanDome is a completely free virtual event that anyone from around the world can watch.

The issue, as usual, for Aussies is time zones, with the schedule of this year’s DC FanDome making it an early start once again.

DC FanDome 2021 will take place on Sunday, October 17 at 4 am AEDT (3 am AEST, 3:30 am ACDT, 2:30 am ACST, 12 am AWST) and run for approximately four hours.

You can watch the live show at this link or on YouTube.

Unlike last year, DC is yet to post a specific schedule for FanDome, so it looks like you’ll have to watch the entire four-hour show if you don’t want to miss anything.

Aussies can also tune in to a special after party at 10 am AEDT, with hosts Osher Günsberg, Stephanie Bendixsen and Jayen Rodrigues set to go through all the big moments and reveals.

Special guests at the after-party include Tegan Croft and Joshua Orpin from Titans, comic book legends Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott, and artist Bosslogic.

There are sure to be plenty of exciting announcements from DC FanDome 2021 over the weekend, so stay tuned to Gizmodo for all the news and trailers.