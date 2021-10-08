Critical Role’s Animated Series Hits Amazon Next February

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

James Whitbrook

When Critical Role isn’t busy dominating the world of actual-play streaming, or putting out what feels like five million books — be they original fiction, behind-the-scenes collections, or straight up additions to the tabletop world they love — its characters are on their way to being transformed into new animated icons — and at New York Comic Con 2021, we just got a new look at them in action.

Although we’ve seen brief snippets of Legend of Vox Machina and its designs for the titular Critical Role heroes (the adventuring band adopted by Critical Role’s stars for its first campaign), at NYCC the cast of the actual-play RPG show gathered to reveal the title sequence for the show itself, as well as its release date — meaning we now know you’ll have to wait a little longer to see Grog, Percy, Vex and Vax, and the rest of the crew gather their party to venture forth into Exandria.

Executive produced by the Critical Role cast as well as Star Wars: Resistance’s Brandon Auman and Metalpocalypse’s Chris Prynoski, the series was first intended to be a crowdfunded one-off special — until, well, critical roles occurred and suddenly the project was one of the biggest film projects in Kickstarter history. Its scope expanded to a 10 episode series, and then, in partnering with Amazon, a two-series, 24-episode adventure. As well as executive producing, of course, the key Critical Role cast members who played the heroes of Vox Machina — Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham — will naturally all return to voice their characters for the animated series. Check out a preview glimpse of a live read of one of the scenes from the new show below!

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina hits Amazon Prime Video on February 4, 2022.

