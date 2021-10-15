All the Ways You Can Show Your COVID-19 Vaccination Status in Australia

Vaccination rates have been ramping up all year, and as more folks in Australia get their jab, it’s becoming equally important to show proof of it. Vaccination certificates are even more vital now states like NSW and Victoria, which have high numbers of COVID-19 in the community, are planning to re-open.

Soon, it will be vital to show proof of vaccination to gain access to certain benefits, like travel or entering venues. That means you’ll want to keep that COVID-19 vaccination certificate handy, and right now for Australians, there are a few ways to do it.

MyGov

Showing your COVID-19 vaccine digital certificate or immunisation history statement will generally be accepted as proof in Australia. The standard way to access this is through your Medicare account, which you may have linked to MyGov.

Services Australia states that if you’re 14 or older, you can access your digital certificate and immunisation history through an online Medicare account via MyGov. You can create a MyGov account here.

If you’re not eligible for Medicare, you’ll need to get an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI) to get online proof of vaccination. This can be done through your MyGov account by selecting ‘Services’ and then ‘Individual Healthcare Identifiers Service’.

You can also acquire an online vaccination certificate via My Health Record by following these steps.

COVID-19 vaccine certificate via the Medicare Australia app

Those hoping to get easier access to their proof of vaccination on phone or tablet can do so via the Express Plus Medicare app.

The vaccine certificate will be available after you’ve had all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Within the app, you can view your statement in the ‘Proof of vaccinations’ tab.

Within that tab, you have a few options for your COVID-19 digital certificate, including viewing it within the app, adding it to your phone’s wallet or sharing it with a check-in app.

You can find a detailed walkthrough of how to link your certificate to your phone’s digital wallet here.

Remember, it can take a few days for your online vaccination history to update with your COVID-19 jab, so don’t stress if you don’t see it right away.

State check-in apps

While it hasn’t been implemented just yet, state check-in and services apps are likely the future of our vaccine economy.

Seeing as we’ll be required to check in to venues for the foreseeable future, it makes sense that your vaccination status is linked within the one app.

This is rolling out to both the Service Victoria app and the Service NSW app.

NSW Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said of the update, “This is an extra digital service to make life easier for the businesses and customers of NSW as we open back up. NSW is the first jurisdiction in Australia to roll out an integrated QR code solution for displaying vaccination status Statewide.”

“When someone visits a venue, they’ll be able to show their green check-in tick and vaccination status simultaneously, saving staff and customers time. “While integrating the COVID-19 digital certificate on to the Service NSW app will be optional, it will be the by far the easiest and quickest way to prove you’re fully vaccinated.”

To add your vaccine certificate into your Service NSW app:

Ensure your Federal MyGov account is linked to Medicare

Download the Express Plus Medicare app and sign in with your MyGov account details

Select ‘Proof of vaccinations’ and then ‘View history’

Select ‘Share with check-in app’ and then ‘Service NSW’

The Service NSW app will then check your details (you’ll need to hit accept)

Your vax certificate will then be attached to your check-in info.

To add your vaccine certificate into your Service Victoria app:

Ensure your Federal MyGov account is linked to Medicare

Download the Express Plus Medicare app and sign in with your MyGov account details

Select ‘Proof of vaccinations’ and then ‘View history’

Select ‘Share with check-in app’ and then ‘Service Victoria’

The Service Victoria app will then check your details (you’ll need to hit accept)

Your vax certificate will then be attached to your check-in info.

It’s likely other state check-in apps will also implement these services in the coming months as the country prepares to re-open.

Request a hard copy of your vaccine status

For some people, accessing a COVID-19 vaccine certificate online or via a smartphone isn’t an option.

For those who don’t have access to a smartphone, it’s possible to download and print your vaccination certificate at home from your MyGov account and carry it with you.

It’s also possible to request a hard copy of your certificate in the mail.

Call the Australian Immunisation Register on 1800 653 809 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday to Friday and you can ask for your certificate to be mailed to you. It may take up to 14 days to arrive.

What if you can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons?

Those who have a legitimate medical reason that stops them from being vaccinated for COVID-19 will need to provide proof of their exemption.

The NSW government says those with an exemption will need to get a vaccine medical contraindication form signed by their doctor and carry it with them at all times.

We’ll continue to update this post as more options for showing a COVID-19 digital certificate in Australia are introduced.