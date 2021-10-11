These Arcade Cabinets Bring Old-School Beat-Em-Ups To Your Living Room

If you’ve got an empty corner in the rec room or need an excuse to clear away a pile of boxes in the living room, these arcade cabinets might be just what you’ve been waiting for.

Ranging from $799 to $1,399, they’re not easy on the wallet. But if you’re not a DIY person in the hardware and software arena, this makes things nice and easy. Plus, making your own is technically naughty, and those handy with a hammer and nail might not also be well versed in the Raspberry Pi.

As a great Linux Youtuber once said – Linux is only free if you don’t value your time.

Happily, these are some of the best games of the old arcade era, so you can dazzle your kids with old-school, beat-’em-up design and endure questions like, “Why is Hugh Jackman’s character so pixelated?”

They also come Wi-Fi enabled. I’m not sure why! But hey, maybe Capcom are issuing 20-year-old updates to X-Men.

The Simpsons 4-Player (Live!) Bundle ($1,399)

One of the best beat-’em-ups of the era lets you take on all the side characters of Springfield with your favourite four-person family. Give Smithers and Mr. Burns what for.

This bundle includes The Simpsons and Simpsons Bowling.

Turtles In Time 4-Player (Live!) Bundle ($1,399)

Another old-school favourite from back before our eyes were exposed to 3D versions of the Turtles, and around the same time as another, rather excellent NES Turtles game.

This includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time™ and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™.

X-Men 4-Player (Live!) Bundle ($1,399)

This 4-player arcade game takes me back to birthday parties at Chuck E. Cheese. For you, that’ll be Timezone. The game came out right at the height of the animated series, and both were epic.

This bundle includes X-Men 4 Player Arcade, Captain America and the Avengers and The Avengers in Galactic Storm.

12-in-1 Legacy Series ($799)

We’re waiting to hear back on which games this cabinet contains. For now, it’s a mystery box! But so far we’ve heard it includes games from Capcom, Midway and Bandai.

This range will be available to Aussies from November 1.

You can check out the rest of the cabinets available to Australians here.