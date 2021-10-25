Brendan Fraser Joins DC’s Batgirl Cast as an Unknown Villain

While Warner Bros.’ latest gritty, live-action Batman movie has been taking up a considerable amount of oxygen as of late, Bruce Wayne isn’t the only member of the Bat Family on their way to another big cinematic adventure. Barbara Gordon will finally join the DCEU in directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl with Leslie Grace starring in the titular role — and now we know another key cast member.

Though it’s unclear whether any of the other DCEU characters who would logically exist in Batgirl’s orbit — like her father, commissioner Jim Gordon, or Batman himself — might show up in the new film, Barbara will be facing off against at least one member of the Bat Family’s rogue’s gallery. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Doom Patrol’s Brendan Fraser has signed onto Batgirl to play a villain who, despite being unannounced, is speculated to be gangster Carmine Falcone.

In DC’s comics, Carmine’s the patriarch of the powerful Falcone mob family known throughout Gotham City for its various criminal exploits. Despite a moment of generosity and heroism in the past bonding the Wayne and Falcone families, Batman clashes with the Falcone organisation all throughout Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One. Both because Warner Bros. hasn’t officially put out a statement about who Fraser’s playing, and because John Turturro was cast to play Falcone in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, it seems possible that Fraser could be playing someone else entirely. But the idea of Fraser making the (in-house) jump from playing hero to villain is an interesting one, and hopefully just one of many more compelling developments to come out of Batgirl as its production continues.

