This Is What Happens When You Feed A Bot 400,000 Hours Of Horror

For some reason, the team behind ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ thought it was a good idea to let a bot build a horror movie. I mean, the outcome is still horrific, AND I can say it was probably the most unpredictable (short) film in the genre I have ever seen.

Netflix Is A Joke made a bot watch over 400,000 hours of horror movies and then write its own. The team worked with Keaton Patti (who is the internet’s king of forcing a bot to do stuff), to force a bot to watch more horror than anyone should in one sitting.

This is what it came up with:

The (short) film Mr Puzzles Wants You To Be Less Alive, named after its protagonist Mr Puzzles, goes for a little over four minutes, and ho-boy is it something.

The bot was clearly affected most by Saw, probably because it was forced to watch all of the films, and there’s a lot of ‘em. And no one should be forced to watch all of the films, even a bot. But at the risk of pointing out the bleeding obvious, Mr Puzzles is a play on Jigsaw. Which is probably the best one from the Saw franchise if I’m being honest, so fair play, bot.

“Life is not earned by begging, life is earned through doing puzzles,” says Mr Puzzles, who is a “puppet made in hell or Texas”.

Further spectacular* dialogue in Mr Puzzles includes “No. You have a body. Jennifers always have bodies”. Which I don’t have to tell you draws inspiration from Jennifer’s Body. Jennifer also declines Mr Puzzles’ offer to be a gamer. Please don’t try and find any sort of logic here, remember, it’s horror AND a bot made this.

There’s far too many references to list, but expect an ‘afraidy cougar’, a man named Jason and a vampire doing an interview, as well as Jennifer “driving while under the influence of underage drugs” (clearly the bot’s interpretation of the entire I Know What You Did Last Summer plot).

Netflix Is A Joke started as the promotional slogan to let us all know it had some funny stuff on its platform. It then started letting bots curate some content. There’s now five short films in the series:

Carol’s Christmas Carol For Carol, A Woman Named Carol (obviously a holiday film)

A Love Tale of Taylors (for you romcom fans)

A stoner movie that follows the travels of ‘Cheese and Chonk’

And a stand-up comedy special.

Thanks Netflix, I hate it.

If you’re looking for something to watch that makes a little more sense, check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to all the films you can expect to premiere over the next 18 months.