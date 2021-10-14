The News Of Tomorrow, Today

There’s A Book About A Blockchain Bunny That Time Travels

Asha Barbaschow

Published 57 mins ago: October 14, 2021 at 5:13 pm -
On Thursday morning, the internet was blessed* with a PSA that an innocent-looking children’s picture book about a rabbit existed. Cute, right? Wrong. This bunny had the audacity to head back in time and spread the word about blockchain.

 

I did some digging (please don’t judge me based on my internet search history) and it turns out The Sphinxing Rabbit: Book Of Hours is actually part of a series on the Sphinxing Rabbit. Written by Pauline Chakmakjian, our rabbit friend made their debut in The Sphinxing Rabbit: Her Sovereign Majesty in 2019. GoodReads gives it 4 stars out of 5, Amazon boosts that up to 4.5. Both have the same blurb:

“Her Sovereign Majesty aims to communicate tenets of freedom in an entertaining manner as opposed to complex, intellectual discourse, which has already been attempted many times in history, but to little avail.”

According to Chakmakjian, her first book contains a “magical bunny with a fondness for technology”. Same.

“It may look like a children’s book, but it really isn’t, and it has some references to famous works of art!,” Chakmakjian says.

“It is the story of a charming bunny rabbit taking delight in capitalism, classical liberalism, blockchain technology and the finer things in life like travel, brandy and culture as well as things Japanese.”

But the blockchain bunny book featured in Twitter user @bcrypt’s post was The Sphinxing Rabbit: Book of Hours. This one takes our bunny pal to a whole ‘nother level.

The Sphinxing Rabbit: Book of Hours: Les Très Riches Heures Du Duc de Bunny sees the protagonist become a blockchain bunny.

Amazon describes it as:

“Delightful and amusing solution to a concern Tocqueville had for American equality – that the absence of an aristocratic class led to a lack of progress in the arts and theoretical sciences resulting in no true intellectual class.”

In releasing her latest, Chakmakjian said to stay tuned for posts explaining the various elements found in the second book, such as “why it is called a ‘Book of Hours’ and about the blockchain applications featured in the astrological sequence of months towards the end of this story as the story continues in the series”.

“There is also a focus on education and #selfimprovement with the trivium and quadrivium of classical education highlighted,” she says.

Chakmakjian said her blockchain bunny books are suitable for children, adults and adults who are children, so she’s got her market cornered. You can buy it here, if you want.

Anyway, as you were.

