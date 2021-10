Give Your PC the Love It Deserves With These Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether your computer is in need of some long-overdue upgrades, you’re looking to build your first gaming rig from scratch, or are just looking for a solution to stop internet dead zones in your house – there’s a lot of excellent bargains to get around at the moment.

Some of the highlight deals include $145 off a Logitech G915 Gaming Keyboard, 24% off an ASUS RT-AC86U WiFi Router, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU for $606.40.

From keyboards to mice and fancy surround sound headsets, here are some of the best PC deals available in Australia right now.

Best CPUs, SSDs and other PC hardware deals

Gaming headset deals

Best keyboard deals

Best laptop, desktop and tablet deals

Best mice deals

Best PC monitor deals

Best WiFi router deals

Best PC accessory and hardware deals