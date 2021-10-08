The Best Halloween Titles On Every Aussie Streaming Service

Halloween is fast approaching and streaming services are serving up quite a feast of scary content for us in Australia.
From sci-fi thrillers to gory horrors, there are hundreds of movie and TV show options to pad out the spooky season. If you’re looking for somewhere to start, here’s some of the best horror options on each Aussie streaming service.
The best horror movie and TV shows to stream this Halloween
Halloween movies and shows on Netflix
Netflix is home to pretty much everything and that includes plenty of horrors and thrillers that make for the perfect movie night.
If you’re after a traditional slasher movies like Fear Street and There’s Someone Inside Your House are a good option, or you can dive into more character-driven supernatural horrors like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House.
This month will also bring a new season of Locke & Key or you can spend time re-watching Stranger Things for the billionth time until season 4 comes along.
Netflix Australia is also home to some classic horror films like The Babadook and The Exorcist, so there’s no shortage of options.
Here are some of the spooky options you can find on Netflix:
- Fear Street
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- The Babadook
- Bird Box
- The Exorcist
- Annihilation
- Midnight Mass
- The Haunting of Hill House
- Ratched
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Creep
- The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Locke & Key
Spooky titles on Stan
Stan is home to some great horror movies and TV shows, including our homegrown serial killer story Wolf Creek.
In the TV realm, Chapelwaite is the latest creepy adaptation of a Stephen King story and there’s always Hannibal for those who are really not squeamish.
As for scary movie franchises, Stan pretty much has it all between Saw, Scream and Halloween as well as Sinister, which has been named the scariest movie ever according to science.
Here are some other options to consider:
- Wolf Creek
- The Cabin in the Woods
- Scream
- Halloween
- The Purge
- Sinister
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Descent
- Bates Motel
- Saw
- Chapelwaite
- Hannibal
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
Best scary movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video has plenty of scary content and its latest addition is a television adaptation of the classic horror I Know What You Did Last Summer. This won’t drop until October 15 but is something to keep an eye on in the lead up to Halloween.
If you’re after more Amazon options, The Stand is another TV show taking on the repertoire of Stephen King stories and The Purge adapts the horror movie into a TV series.
Movie-wise you can catch the new The Craft Legacy or check out Don’t Breathe before watching the sequel.
Here are some of the best Halloween titles on Prime Video right now:
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Stand
- The Purge (TV Show)
- The Craft Legacy
- Lore
- Daybreakers
- Don’t Breathe
Horror titles on Disney+
Disney isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Halloween movies, but thanks to the addition of Star in Australia it actually has some decent options.
The last X-Men movie prior to the Fox acquisition has found a home on Disney+ and let me just say The New Mutants is pretty creepy for a superhero movie.
For monster horror, you can find the Alien and Predator franchises on Disney+ as well as classics like The Omen and The Hills Have Eyes.
Friendlier options include the adorable animated Frankenweenie or the new Lego Star Wars Halloween special.
Here are some spooky options for your perusal:
- The New Mutants
- The Omen
- Fright Night
- The Hills Have Eyes
- Ready Or Not
- Alien
- Predator
- Frankenweenie
- Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales
- Victor Frankenstein
Where to find a scream on Binge
When it comes to horror on Binge you can literally find it in the name of American Horror Story. Binge is home to all the previous seasons as well as the latest in the franchise American Horror Story: Double Feature.
Binge also has newer scary movies like It, Jigsaw and The Invisible Man as well as hit TV shows like The Walking Dead and Lovecraft Country.
Check out these Halloween options on Binge:
- American Horror Story
- Lovecraft Country
- Wrong Turn
- The Invisible Man
- Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
- The Nun
- It
- Get Out
- Jigsaw
- The Walking Dead
- Fear The Walking Dead
Scare yourself silly with Paramount+
No the hype (as well as a few other things) won’t die when it comes to Paranormal Activity, and one of Paramount+’s first originals is a new instalment in the franchise. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will be available to stream just in time for your Halloween weekend on October 31.
Paramount+ is also home to plenty of classics like Final Destination and A Nightmare on Elm Street, but one of its best scary movies will always be A Quiet Place.
Here’s a hit list of Halloween movies from Paramount+:
- Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
- A Quiet Place
- Annabelle
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Final Destination
The best Halloween movies and shows on Shudder
Shudder may seem a bit less familiar but if you like scary movies and TV shows it is the place for you.
Shudder is a streaming service dedicated entirely to horror and has a batch of originals like Creepshow as well as iconic titles like It Follows and Raw. The streaming service also holds an expansive library of Halloween-appropriate movies from around the world with movies you didn’t even know existed but will instantly want to watch.
This is just a minute selection of what Shudder has to offer.
- Creepshow
- Slasher Flesh & Blood
- It Follows
- Raw
- Colour Out of Space
- You Were Never Really Here
Now that your Halloween movie and show options are sorted you just need a blanket, some popcorn (and maybe a change of pants!) and you’re good to go.