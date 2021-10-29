There’s a Stack of MacBooks on Sale Right Now Including $405 off the 2021 Pro

Depending on how you feel about Apple, you most likely either consider its products to be over-priced or worth the money. In either case, when a good Apple deal does roll around, being able to pick up a new MacBook Pro, a pair of AirPods, or an iPad for a cheaper price is always welcome.

Here’s where you can grab those deals, which include up to $405 off the new MacBook Pro, up to $200 off the iPad Pro and the AirPods Max for $699.

You can save up to $405 off the new MacBook Pro

Considering it was only released this week, it’s surprising to see the new fifth-generation MacBook Pro already on sale. But hey, we’ll gladly take a $300 to $400 discount considering those recommended retail prices.

We were pretty impressed with the latest iteration of the MacBook Pro, and you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s review for the new laptop here.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models of the 2021 MacBook Pro have been discounted, but the savings vary depending on the models and internal storage sizes. It looks like this deal is only available for the models that run on the Apple M1 Pro Chip too.

Here’s how the discounts breakdown:

You can also save 10% off the fourth-generation MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1 Chip), which was released in 2020. Depending on the size of the MacBook Pro’s internal storage, you can save $190 (256GB) or $220 (512GB) with this sale.

If those prices are still a bit too rich for your blood, or you don’t particularly need a MacBook of that calibre, the 2020 MacBook Air is also on sale. This laptop runs on an Apple M1 chip, has an LED-backlit Retina display and a battery life of up to 18 hours. With this deal, you can save $150 off the 256GB MacBook Air and $185 off the 512GB model.

Save $200 on an iPad Pro

If your computer needs are more handheld than laptop focused, you can save up to $200 on the iPad Pro. This tablet has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, dual 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide back cameras, and runs on the Apple M1 chip.

The size of the discount depends on the iPad Pro’s internal storage size – the 128GB model has been discounted by $100, while the 1TB and 2TB models had their price’s cut by $200.

In our review of the iPad Pro, we called it “the best iPad Pro yet”, while praising the power of the M1 processor and its gorgeous display.

You can check out this deal for the iPad Pro here.

The AirPods Max headphone are on sale too

If your interest in Apple products starts and stops at audio, then you can find up to $200 off the AirPods Max. We say “up to” because the size of the discount depends on which colour of these over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones you pick up. The pink Airpods Max is on sale for $699, while the silver, green and blue pairs are all going for $729.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the AirPods Max, we praised its stellar sound quality and noise-cancellation, but the headphones’ $900 retail price is simply asking too much. While $700 is still a lot, it’s certainly better than the full price.

You can also pick up a deal for the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen), which is currently on sale for $269, down from $319.