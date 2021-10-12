Apple’s Big MacBook Event Is Oct. 18

Hopefully, you’re not tired of gadget season yet, because Apple just announced another event: Save the date for Oct. 18.

Invites for the “Unleashed” event were sent out to the media this morning, and while Apple’s teaser image doesn’t provide a lot of clues about what’s in store, rumours have been swirling for months that Apple will announce redesigned MacBook Pros, an upgraded M1X chip, and possibly even some new AirPods.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

New MacBook Pros are expected to be the star of the show. Apple will reportedly take the wraps off 14- and 16-inch Pro models that will bring back the MagSafe charging connector, a built-in SD card reader, a dedicated HDMI port, and the removal of Apple’s much-maligned Touch Bar. According to Bloomberg, this would represent the first big overhaul to the MacBook Pro line in five years, and is especially important for the MacBook Pro 16 as it’s one of Apple’s few remaining systems still reliant on an Intel CPU instead of one of Apple’s in-house chips.

Those chips will also take centre stage. Apple is expected to announce a new M1X chip featuring a 10-core CPU that will offer improved performance compared to the standard M1 processor available in the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air released last year. This is critical, because Apple typically targets its larger MacBook Pros at creative professionals, and the added performance would be essential to delivering the kind of horsepower people in those fields often demand.

There’s also a chance we could see a redesigned and more powerful version of the Mac Mini featuring the M1X chip and some additional USB ports, which would provide a better middle ground between the base Mac Mini and the super expensive Mac Pro desktop.

Rumours also suggest Apple will also reveal third-gen AirPods featuring a slightly shorter stem and a new wireless charging case. It’s unclear if Apple will join Samsung, Google, and others when it comes to bringing active noise cancellation to its cheapest ‘buds — early signs point to no.

However, with the “Unleashed” announcements less than a week away, we won’t have to wait long to find out for sure. Join us Oct. 18 for all the news from the event.