Apple Is Reportedly Gearing Up to Release an Overhauled 27-inch iMac in Early 2022

After Apple updated its line of MacBook Pros earlier this week, it seems the next Mac to get a major revamp is the 27-inch iMac, which could get announced as early as the beginning of next year.

The latest on the upcoming iMac refresh comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, who posted a prediction on Twitter before later sharing some additional info with MacRumors. While Young initially claimed the new product was going to be an affordable standalone display, Young later revised his forecast to say the new product is actually expected to be a revamped 27-inch iMac.

OK, tweeted too early. The 27" MiniLED screen is going in an iMac in Q1'22, not an external monitor. May see a monitor later. Still 24Hz – 120Hz variable refresh…Sorry for the confusion! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 20, 2021

Young claims the updated 27-inch iMac will include a new XDR-branded miniLED display and feature Apple’s ProMotion tech, which allows for an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 24Hz to 120Hz.

And while Young didn’t mention any other specs, with the current 27-inch iMac being one of Apple’s last remaining Macs still running on Intel processors instead of homegrown Apple silicon, it’s a safe bet the new 27-inch iMac will also get a new M1 Pro or M1 Max chip as well. Also, with Apple having already updated the 24-inch iMac with a new display, an M1 chip, and other upgrades earlier this spring, it wouldn’t be a big surprise for Apple to finish updating the rest of the iMac line early next year.

Aside from the upcoming 27-inch iMac refresh, Young says Apple could still release a standalone 27-inch monitor sometime later in 2022 (Apple, please make it happen), and the company is expected to also update other products with new miniLED displays.

Young isn’t as well-known as other Apple display chain analysts (namely Ming-Chi Kuo), but he accurately predicted both the size of the iPad Mini’s 8.3-inch display and the updated ProMotion displays on the new MacBook Pros, so his prediction about an updated 27-inch iMac seems like a relatively safe bet.