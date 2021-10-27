The News Of Tomorrow, Today

An Exorcism Goes Awry in the Sinister Trailer for Nun Horror Agnes

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 22 hours ago: October 27, 2021 at 11:10 am
An Exorcism Goes Awry in the Sinister Trailer for Nun Horror Agnes
Molly C. Quinn as Mary in Agnes. (Photo: Stephen Sutor/Magnet Releasing)

Two young nuns, Mary (Castle’s Molly C. Quinn) and Agnes (Hayley McFarland), meet at a convent and form a friendship — but as the trailer for new horror movie Agnes suggests, one of them is being followed by some kind of poltergeist-like presence… and the other becomes quite-possibly demonically possessed. At least it sure looks that way!

Here’s the official synopsis, which is just short enough to make you wonder what they’re not telling you, especially given all the wild imagery in that trailer: “A nun’s disturbing behaviour sparks rumours of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest in waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma.”

Mickey Reece, who says in the film’s press notes that Black Narcissus and The Devils were among his influenes, directs and co-wrote with John Selvidge. The rest of the cast includes Guardians of the Galaxy’s Sean Gunn as well as Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night), Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss, and Chris Sullivan. Agnes arrives in theatres and on demand December 10.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.