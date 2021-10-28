At Least Your Home Can Be Smart With These Amazon Echo Dot Deals

If you’ve been sitting on the fence when it comes to dipping your toe into the smart home pool, Amazon is currently running a deal that makes for a perfect reason to bring your home into the 21st century.

The online retailer is currently offering the third-generation Echo Dot for $39, and the fourth-generation Echo for $119, which will save you 34% and 24% off the respective price tags.

If you’re after a more substantial addition to your smart home, and you’re setup already favours Alexa-based devices, you can also save up to 34% off a range of Amazon’s Echo Show series.

What can the Amazon Echo Dot do?

It’s easy to understand why the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled smart speaker. For its size and price, it’s easy to set up and use, and also sounds pretty good. As for the 4th Gen Echo, anything the 3rd Gen Dot can do, it can do better.

Both the Echo and the Echo Dot come with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming important events. You’re also able to use your Echo to play music through streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify.

If you’re someone who enjoys listening to a podcast while cooking or playing music while laying around the house, the Echo has a considerably larger and better sounding speaker than the Echo Dot.

You can also pair either Echo Dot with other smart devices that are in your home, allowing you to control them through it. Coincidentally, Amazon is also offering a bundle deal with this Echo and Dot sale. If you pick up either of these smart speakers, you’ll also be able to pick up a LIFX White 800lm smart bulb for only $10 (usually $29). Once this smart bulb is paired with either Echo, you’ll have hands-free voice control.

READ MORE 5 Smart Bulb Options That Don’t Cost a Bomb

What are the Echo Show deals?

The Amazon Echo Show smart home hubs use a lot of the same features as the Echo range, including voice control and app compatibility. The most noticeable difference is that the Echo Show comes with a screen display, which can be used to stream TV shows, make video calls, or just be used as a digital photo frame.

The newer the Show is, the more advanced it is too. For example, the Echo Show 10 includes a motion-tracking feature, which allows the screen to follow you around the room with a full 360-degree rotation. That’s particularly handing if you’re moving around the kitchen while preparing a meal and need the recipe in front of you, or if you’re on a call and want to stay centre-frame.

Here are the currently available Echo Show deals:

The $10 bundle deal for the LIFX smart bulb is also valid with these Echo Shows.