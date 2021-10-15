It’s Rumoured Apple Third-Gen AirPods Are On Their Way

Apple is expected to announce its third-generation AirPods next week during its Unleashed event. And, if rumours are to be believed, this could be the first major design change we’ve seen since the original AirPods were released in 2016. So here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated AirPods 3.

Design

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods 3 will visually look like a sort of amalgamation between the standard AirPods 1 and 2, and the AirPods Pro.

As per leaked images from 52Audio, it appears the AirPods 3 will still feature a tipless design — much like the AirPods 1 and 2 — but will have a slightly different shape.

However, other leaks featured silicone ear tips, so the status of the actual bud design is still somewhat of a mystery.

Considering counterfeit ‘AirPods 3’ are already on the market, we can be pretty sure this design is accurate.

AirPods 3 Features

Apple is reportedly working on a new wireless chip for the AirPods 3, which could give us extended range and extra battery life in addition to the features we already have with the 2nd generation, like quick pairing and fast device switching capabilities.

As for sound quality, we shouldn’t expect any major upgrades. Everything is expected to be pretty similar to the 2nd generation model, but some minor improvements to low-end range and bass could be announced.

Unfortunately, it also looks like we’ll be missing out on the active noise cancellation we’ve seen with the AirPods Pro.

Battery

A major improvement for the AirPods 3 is expected with the battery life. The charging case is expected to include a 20 per cent larger battery.

Additionally, the new model will reportedly feature wireless charging as a standard, rather than as an upgrade for an extra cost as we’ve seen with the AirPods 2.

The actual battery life of the earbuds is expected to be similar to previous models.

AirPods 3 Price

Apple is yet to comment on the price of the AirPods, but they’re expected to be more expensive than the current AirPods 2 model, which retail for $249, or $319 with the wireless charging case.

Release Date

We have no official word on a release date just yet, but Apple Unleashed is less than a week away. It will be live via apple.com and the Apple TV app on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 am PT.

In Australian time zones (because we currently have five of them) this translates to:

AEDT (NSW, VIC, TAS): 4:00 am Tuesday

(NSW, VIC, TAS): ACDT (SA): 3:30 am Tuesday

(SA): AEST (QLD): 3:00 am Tuesday

(QLD): ACST (NT): 2:30 am Tuesday

(NT): AWST (WA): 1:00 am Tuesday

That’s what we know (for now), so stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll have detail on everything AirPods 3 (and more) by the time you wake up on Tuesday.