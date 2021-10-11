The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Adam Warlock Joins Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Will Poulter, seen here at Paris Fashion week in 2020, is playing Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. (Photo: Anthony Ghnassia, Getty Images)

Adam Warlock is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After teasing the character in a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, writer-director James Gunn has cast actor Will Poulter as the powerful hero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The rumour began earlier in the day, with Deadline officially breaking the news. It was then confirmed on Twitter by Gunn himself.

Warlock’s debut in Guardians Vol. 3 has never been in doubt. As far back as 2017, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had no problem confirming that. “[Adam Warlock’s arrival] will not be until Guardians 3,” Feige told Gizmodo before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, which was based on the Infinity Gauntlet comics. “Adam is not a part of Infinity War, which of course he is in the comics, but James [Gunn] did always really like Adam Warlock, and our version of Infinity War is the culmination of all the stories we told up to this point.”

This story is developing…

