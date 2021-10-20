Activision Blizzard Has Fired ‘More Than 20’ Employees Over Harassment Lawsuit

With the company still mired in lawsuits spurred on by historical allegations of harassment, Activision Blizzard has used an interview with the Financial Times to disclose that a number of employees have been fired, and more “disciplined”, in the wake of the case.

Speaking with the FT (paywalled), Activision Blizzard’s Chief Compliance Officer Fran Townsend says “It doesn’t matter what your rank is, what your job is. If you’ve committed some sort of misconduct or you’re a leader who has tolerated a culture that is not consistent with our values, we’re going to take action.”

She says that in the wake of the lawsuit becoming public “more than 20 individuals have exited Activision Blizzard”, while “more than 20 individuals faced other types of disciplinary action”. She did not name any of the employees affected.

In the wake of the DFEH’s suit first becoming public earlier this year, Townsend sent an email to staff calling it “meritless” a move so widely criticised it was specifically mentioned as a cause of a staff walkout, while she was also pressured to step down as sponsor for the company’s women’s network. Townsend also deleted her personal Twitter account after criticising whistleblowers and blocking Activision Blizzard employees.

In a previous and more public position prior to her appointment in March as Activision Blizzard’s vice president for corporate affairs, corporate secretary, and chief compliance officer, Townsend served Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism during the Bush administration, where she “went onto defend the Bush administration’s use of torture, including waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and forced nudity.”

The FT interview follows an email Townsend sent to all employees at the company, which you can read below:

Everyone, As one of the world’s largest and most influential companies, our future depends on fostering a company culture where all feel safe and heard. That comes with the responsibility of earning our employees’ confidence that, when they speak up, we’ll do the right thing. We must earn our team’s confidence that, when they speak up, they will be heard. I have been quietly listening over the last few months to your comments, concerns, and observations. I am grateful to everyone who shared their points of view – especially those who challenged us to do better. It’s important to me that you know how seriously I take this, and how committed I am to the next steps we will take together. We are working tirelessly to ensure that, moving forward, this is a place where people are not only heard, but empowered. We have a committed team dedicated to this work. However, in listening to feedback over the past several months it is clear to me that we need to do more, and with a renewed urgency. We have expanded our compliance team and have even greater initiatives already underway to enable meaningful improvements to our company’s culture. Working with Jen Brewer and the team, we have thoroughly evaluated our broader compliance, employee relations, and investigative procedures, including how we handle claims and communicate with the members of our team who are involved. And today, I would like to highlight our progress on all these goals, along with some changes to build a more accountable workplace and culture. Among the input we have received, there have been several clear and actionable recommendations, from many of you and from our Ethics & Compliance team. Among them, three key themes emerged: – First, do not hesitate to terminate or discipline those who violate our policies and fail to contribute to a positive culture that treats all members of our team with respect.Second, be transparent, not only about our investigations processes, but also about the actions we take.Third, invest resources and people into ethics, culture, and training.