Acer Goes Green With Aspire Vero And TravelMate Vero Laptops

Acer has been busy. Overnight, the electronics giant launched an absolute ton of new kit, but the thing we’re most excited about is the Acer Vero line of green products. Green as in environmentally friendly, not coloured green. There’s two new Vero laptops, a portable PC, a monitor, plus a handful of accessories. Let’s take a look.

Acer gave us the Acer Aspire Vero, TravelMate Vero, the Veriton Vero mini PC and a monitor.

The Acer Aspire Vero

Headlining the range is the Acer Aspire Vero, which the company really wants us to care about how eco-friendly it is. Basically, it’s Acer’s first step on the way to pioneering a green PC that utilises post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic across the entire chassis. It will also be shipped in recyclable packaging.

Acer’s Vero devices have also been designed to be easy to disassemble, which the company says simplifies the process of repairs or upgrades and ultimately increasing the devices’ lifespans. We like to see that!

Acer also wants you to use the Aspire Vero’s packaging as a DIY laptop stand.

The Acer Aspire Vero is heavily marketed towards consumers.

Here’s what it packs:

Windows 11

6-inch FHD IPS display

Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe Graphics

VeroSense software (allowing energy saving and efficiency mode)

Wi-Fi 6

1x USB-C port

2x Type-A USB ports

Acer TrueHarmony and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction for video chatting

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) is now available in Australia at Harvey Norman and Acer Online, from RRP $999.

Acer TravelMate Vero

The Acer TravelMate Vero is another eco-friendly laptop, this time for business use, as it’s “aimed at organisations which champion sustainable practices”. Like the Acer Aspire Vero, the TravelMate Vero features ‘green’ qualities. It boasts 30 per cent PCR plastic throughout its chassis and is designed to be easily repaired or upgraded, and ships in 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

Under the hood we’ve got:

Up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (by up to, they mean this is dependent on the model and your region, we’re doubled checking if Australia will get the 11th Gen)

16 GB of DDR4 memory

1 TB SSD

Acer ProShield Plus

Biometric authentication (thanks to Windows 11 Pro)

A customisable startup logo

The Acer TravelMate Vero (TMV15-51) will be available in Australia with RRP starting from $1,499. Where and when exactly you can buy the TravelMate will be announced soon.

The Acer Veriton Vero Mini

Acer describes this one as a mini and modern desktop PC designed to provide commercial-grade performance in a compact package that can be extensively customised.

The Veriton Vero Mini’s ventilated chassis consists of 25 per cent PCR plastic, and the green mini-pc also ships in a 100 per cent recyclable box.

The Vero Mini boasts:

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) or Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

An ‘array’ of USB and display ports, including a USB-C port

Next-gen Intel Core vPro processors (dependant on region and availability here, too)

Acer Office Manager

Acer Control Centre

We’ve got absolutely no information on pricing or availability of the Acer Veriton Vero Mini just yet.

BR277 Monitor

The BR277 is a is a sustainable FHD monitor with a housing made from more than 50 per cent PCR plastic, with a handful of green certifications.

From what we can see, the monitor sits on Acer’s Ergostand, which allows you to tilt, swivel, height-adjust and pivot the monitor.

It features Acer’s VisionCare suite of technology that it reckons helps reduce eye strain. It also boasts ‘ComfyView’ display features a non-glare and flicker-less panel that can be dimmed to 15 per cent brightness. Acer wants you to know this is significantly dimmer than many monitors in the market. In addition, it also leverages Acer’s BlueLightShield (basically it reduces the amount of blue light that you’re exposed to).

It ships, you guessed it, in 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

The Acer Vero BR277 Monitor will be available in Australia at Acer Online. Additional retailers and pricing will be announced soon.

Some Accessories To Round the Announcements Out

If you’re interested in going all-green, you can complete the full eco-friendly Vero set with the Macaron Vero Mouse (AMR020), Vero Mousepad (AMP120 / AMP121) and Vero Sleeve (ABG131 / ABG132). Pricing and availability info will be released soon, we hope.