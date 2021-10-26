A Quiet Place Horror Video Game Is in the Works

Through two movies in the Quiet Place universe, fans have basically only seen the story of one family. But the invasion by deadly aliens who are hypersensitive to sound is, we imagine, happening all over the world. That means there are an infinite amount of stories to tell in that universe — and next year, you will be able to experience one yourself, thanks to a new video game.

Saber Interactive is teaming up with illogic and EP1T0ME to make a video game set in the Quiet Place universe. Currently scheduled for release in 2022, an early official site describes the game as simply “terrifying” and tells fans they’ll be able to “experience an untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe.” The keyword being “untold,” implying it’ll be a story disconnected from the adventures of the Abbott family who star in both movies.

“This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion, and drama for which the series is famous,” Saber Interactive said in a statement obtained by IGN. “The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game.”

One would imagine, in a world where sound is bad, stealth will be a key aspect of the game. So fans of games like Alien Isolation or maybe even Metal Gear Solid franchise should get excited. Personally, I like more run and gun in my games as opposed to crawl and hide, but any excuse to see this exciting franchise expand sounds like a smart idea, especially with more movies in the works too.

The first two Quiet Place movies, directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, are now available on Blu-ray and are streaming on Paramount+.

