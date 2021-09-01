Windows 11 Won’t Have Android Support At Launch

Microsoft has finally announced the launch date for the highly anticipated Windows 11, which will drop on October 5, but unfortunately not for Android just yet.

Android apps running on Windows 11 is one of the key features everyone has been looking forward to with the new system, but users can’t expect it for another couple of months.

“We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months,” Windows General Manager of Marketing Aaron Woodman said.

Realistically speaking, this means we shouldn’t expect to get our hands on Windows 11 for Android apps until at least next year.

The support is developed in partnership with the Amazon AppStore and will be powered by a brand new Windows Subsystem for Android, which is still in the testing phase and unfortunately won’t be ready for the October 5 release.

Windows Insiders will be the first to test the operating system in the next few months before it gets rolled out to the rest of us mere mortals sometime next year.

But despite this, there’s still a stack of new features we can expect from Windows 11 on launch day, including a brand new design and updated start menu, Microsoft Teams integration, improved Groups and Desktops functions, and a significant upgrade to the Microsoft Store app.

Following the October 5 release, new PCs will be the first to access the new operating system, with eligible Windows 10 models getting the chance to upgrade for free.

After the newest models are equipped with the operating system, the rest of us will get the update in the coming weeks and months, with all eligible devices expected to be running on Windows 11 by mid-2022.