What If… Marvel’s Captain Carter Had Her Own Hot Toys Figure?

Despite what the Marvel Cinematic Universe had previously made us believe, the Disney+ animated show What If? made it clear Steve Rogers wasn’t the only person who could become a hero with that mythic super serum. In an alternate timeline, it was Peggy Carter, not Rogers, that took the serum and became not Captain America — because she’s not American — but Captain Carter. And along with Rogers’ help, she kicked Nazi arse just as well as Rogers did, if not better.

To commemorate the memorable episode of the Marvel animated show, Hot Toys has revealed its take on Captain Carter, and it’s a gorgeous looking figure. Here are some photos.

And here she is…

Image: Hot Toys

Since this is based on the animated What If?, not a live action movie, you can see that the likeness of actress Hayley Atwell isn’t dead on. It’s the cartoon version of her.

She flies!

Image: Hot Toys

In the What If? episode, Captain Carter still ends up teaming up with Steve Rogers, only he uses technology to make himself formidable. And while Hot Toys is indeed making Steve and his Hydra Stomper suit, look at the fine print on the right: “sold separately.”

Boom

Image: Hot Toys

Captain Carter raising some hell by slamming that vibranium shield, complete with the Union Jack, into the ground.

Ready for her closeup

Image: Hot Toys

A good look at both the face sculpt on the figure as well as the stitching on the outfit.

Hero pose

Image: Hot Toys

The costume is very nicely detailed.

Squad goals

Image: Hot Toys

Again, these are sold separately, but here’s the Captain with her support crew of Steve Rogers and Hydra Stomper. The animated tiny Steve is just precious too.

All the bells and whistles

Image: Hot Toys

Here’s everything you’ll get if you pre-order Captain Carter. (Note the “interchangeable hair sculpts.)

Hello, boys.

Image: Hot Toys

One final look at Captain Carter — who, we believe, will be back on future episodes of What If? The sixth-scale figure, which you can pre-order here, costs around $320 and is expected to ship in early 2023.