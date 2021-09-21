The Best Wacom Tablet Deals on Now, Including $500 off a Cintiq Pro

As far as brands go, Wacom has more or less become synonymous with graphic tablets, and it’s not hard to understand why. Its range of tablets provides a greater degree of expression and response when using programs like Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator, with stylus pens that are designed to replicate the feeling of drawing with a pen on paper.

If you’re a graphic designer or illustrator, you know how handy a graphic tablet can be. If you’re a casual doodler or photo editor who’s looking to up their digital art game, a pen tablet or pen display could be what you’re looking for. If you head over to Amazon, a stack of Wacom’s tablets are currently on sale.

This sale covers a pretty wide gulf of Wacom’s range, including basic graphics tablets like the One by Wacom, or the display tablets like the Cintiq and Wacom One. You can also pick up Wacom’s incredibly popular Intuos line, which are some of the best pen tablets available on the market. These tablets are all designed to be ambidextrous, so it doesn’t matter what your dominant hand is when using them.

While those entry-level One by Wacoms tablets aren’t that expensive as is, those display tablets can cost a pretty penny. So being able to save $500 off a 32-inch Cintiq Pro or $150 off a Wacom Intuos Pro definitely doesn’t hurt.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can save an additional 5% on select Wacom tablets too. Here’s everything that’s currently on sale, broken down by range:

One by Wacom (Small) – now $76.30, or $72.48 with Prime (down from $89)

– now $76.30, or $72.48 with Prime (down from $89) One by Wacom (Medium) – now $119, or $113.05 with Prime, (down from $130)

