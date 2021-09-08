These Are The Suburbs That Will Get Vodafone’s 5G Wireless First

Vodafone Australia is unveiling its 5G fixed wireless home internet service to a bunch of suburbs around the country.

The teleco is offering two 5G services: an unlimited download plan with speeds up to 100MB/s at $75 a month, as well as an unlimited download plan with speeds at the maximum 5G speed (roughly 2GB/s) at $85.

Friends, the needless amounts of Steam games you can download in a split second with those speeds. You’ll never have to leave your computer on overnight to update a game ever again.

According to itNews, the service was originally launched in June for select members and requires a $612 Nokia modem.

Anyway, here are all the suburbs that now have access to Vodafone’s 5G home internet plan. Tip: To find out whether your suburb is part of this list, press ctrl + f (or command + f) and search for your suburb.

These are the Aussie suburbs that can access Vodafone’s 5G service right now

New South Wales

If you live in the following suburbs in New South Wales then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:

Abbotsbury

Annandale

Annangrove

Arcadia Vale

Artarmon

Ashfield

Auburn

Balgowlah

Banksmeadow

Bankstown

Baulkham Hills

Belfield

Bella Vista

Belmont

Belrose

Beverley Hills

Blacktown

Botany

Bondi Junction

Breakfast Point

Burwood

Cabramatta

Cameron Park

Canterbury

Carlton

Carrington

Castle Hill

Casula

Chatswood

Chippendale

Condell Park

Dee Why

Denham Court

Double Bay

Dulwich Hill

Eastgardens

Eastlakes

Eastwood

Edensor Park

Edgeworth

Emerton

Epping

Fairfield Heights

Freshwater

Granville

Greenacre

Gregory Hills

Guildford

Haymarket

Homebush

Homebush West

Huntingwood

Hurstville

Jamisontown

Kellyville

Kensington

Kingsgrove

Lane Cove

Lindfield

Liverpool

Maroubra Junction

Mascot

Mayfield

Merrylands

Merrylands North

Miller

Miranda

Mona Vale

Moore Park

Morisset

Mosman

Mount Annan

Mount Ousley

Mount Pleasant

Newtown

North Parramatta

North Ryde

North Sydney

Northmead

Parramatta

Peakhurst

Pennant Hills

Petersham

Punchbowl

Pyrmont

Quakers Hill

Queanbeyan

Redfern

Riverstone

Rooty Hill

Rose Bay

Rosehill

Roselands

Ryde

Seven Hills

Smithfield

St Leonards

Strathfield

Surry Hills

Sydney

Sydney Hyde Park

Sydney Martin Place

Telopea

Toronto

Ultimo

Villawood

Warrawong

West Hoxton

Wollongong

Woodpark

Yennora

Victoria

If you live in the following suburbs in Victoria then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:

Armadale

Ashwood

Avalon

Batesford

Berwick

Box Hill

Braybrook

Broadmeadows

Brooklyn

Bundoora

Burnside Heights

Burwood

Burwood East

Camberwell

Carlton

Carnegie

Chadstone

Cheltenham

Craigieburn

Cranbourne

Croydon South

Dandenong

Dandenong North

Dandenong South

Derrimut

Derrimut North

Docklands

Doncaster

Doncaster East

Dromama

Elwood

Eumemmerring

Ferntree Gully

Footscray

Footscray West

Geelong North

Glenroy

Greensborough

Hampton Park

Heidelberg Heights

Hopetoun Park

Hoppers Crossing

Huntingdale

Lalor

Laverton

Laverton North

Lilydale

Maidstone

Malvern

Maribyrnong

Meadow Heights

Melbourne

Melton

Melton South

Moonee Ponds

Moorabbin

Mt Waverley

Murrumbeena

North Melbourne

Oakleigh

Pakenham

Point Cook

Prahran

Preston

Reservoir

Richmond

Rowville

South Melbourne

South Morang

Springvale

St Albans

St Albans South

St Kilda

Sunbury

Sunshine

Sunshine North

Sydenham

Tarneit

Thomastown

Toorak

Truganina

Vermont South

Wandana Heights

Wantirna

Wantirna South

Werribee

West Coburg

West Footscray

Wheelers Hill

Williamstown North

Wyndham Vale

Queensland

If you live in the following suburbs in Queensland then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:

Alexandra Hills

Ashmore

Aspley

Belmont

Brighton

Brisbane

Brisbane CBD

Bundall

Buranda

Burpengary

Caboolture

Christine

Coomera

Coopers Plains

Eagle Farm

Eatons Hill

Fortitude Valley

Geebung

Glamorgan Vale

Gold Coast

Goodna

Highgate Hill

Hillcrest

Ipswich

Kangaroo Point

Kedron

Labrador

Little Mountain

Lutwyche

MacGregor

Manly West

Mansfield

Meadowbrook

Miami

Milton

Mitchelton

Moorooka

New Farm

Parkinson

Petrie Terrace

Redbank

Riverview

Rocklea

Southport

South Brisbane

Spring Hill

Springfield

Springfield Lakes

St Lucia

Sunnybank Hills

Surfers Paradise

Taigum

Tallebudgera

Toowong

Tugun

Upper Mount Gravatt

Virginia

West End

Willawong

Woodridge

Yeerongpilly

Yeronga

South Australia

If you live in the following suburbs in South Australia then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:

Adelaide

Adelaide CBD

Adelaide CBD North

Adelaide CBD West

Aldinga Beach

Angle Vale

Christie Downs

Darlington

Echunga

Elizabeth Park

Gilles Plains

Glenelg

Green Fields

Hindmarsh

Kidman Park

Netley

Norwood

Oaklands Park

Outer Harbor

Prospect

Royal Park

Salisbury North

St Marys

Willunga

Wingfield

Woodville North

Woodville South

Western Australia

If you live in the following suburbs in Western Australia then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:

Balcatta

Baldivis

Burswood

Cloverdale

Canningvale

Golden Bay

Halls Head

Jandakot

Joondanna

Maddington

Malaga

Morley

Munster

Perth

Riverton

Rockingham

Whiteman

Willeton

Australian Capital Territory

If you live in the following suburbs in the Australian Capital Territory then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:

Bruce

Canberra

Canberra CBD

Capital Circle

Hall

Parkes

Phillip

Northern Territory

Unfortunately, as of right now, Vodafone Australia’s 5G network is not available in parts of the Northern Territory.

Tasmania

Unfortunately, as of right now, Vodafone Australia’s 5G network is not live in Tasmania.

If you want to learn more about Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan, you can check it out here.