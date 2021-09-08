These Are The Suburbs That Will Get Vodafone’s 5G Wireless First

Vodafone Australia is unveiling its 5G fixed wireless home internet service to a bunch of suburbs around the country.
The teleco is offering two 5G services: an unlimited download plan with speeds up to 100MB/s at $75 a month, as well as an unlimited download plan with speeds at the maximum 5G speed (roughly 2GB/s) at $85.
Friends, the needless amounts of Steam games you can download in a split second with those speeds. You’ll never have to leave your computer on overnight to update a game ever again.
According to itNews, the service was originally launched in June for select members and requires a $612 Nokia modem.
Anyway, here are all the suburbs that now have access to Vodafone’s 5G home internet plan. Tip: To find out whether your suburb is part of this list, press ctrl + f (or command + f) and search for your suburb.
New South Wales
If you live in the following suburbs in New South Wales then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:
- Abbotsbury
- Annandale
- Annangrove
- Arcadia Vale
- Artarmon
- Ashfield
- Auburn
- Balgowlah
- Banksmeadow
- Bankstown
- Baulkham Hills
- Belfield
- Bella Vista
- Belmont
- Belrose
- Beverley Hills
- Blacktown
- Botany
- Bondi Junction
- Breakfast Point
- Burwood
- Cabramatta
- Cameron Park
- Canterbury
- Carlton
- Carrington
- Castle Hill
- Casula
- Chatswood
- Chippendale
- Condell Park
- Dee Why
- Denham Court
- Double Bay
- Dulwich Hill
- Eastgardens
- Eastlakes
- Eastwood
- Edensor Park
- Edgeworth
- Emerton
- Epping
- Fairfield Heights
- Freshwater
- Granville
- Greenacre
- Gregory Hills
- Guildford
- Haymarket
- Homebush
- Homebush West
- Huntingwood
- Hurstville
- Jamisontown
- Kellyville
- Kensington
- Kingsgrove
- Lane Cove
- Lindfield
- Liverpool
- Maroubra Junction
- Mascot
- Mayfield
- Merrylands
- Merrylands North
- Miller
- Miranda
- Mona Vale
- Moore Park
- Morisset
- Mosman
- Mount Annan
- Mount Ousley
- Mount Pleasant
- Newtown
- North Parramatta
- North Ryde
- North Sydney
- Northmead
- Parramatta
- Peakhurst
- Pennant Hills
- Petersham
- Punchbowl
- Pyrmont
- Quakers Hill
- Queanbeyan
- Redfern
- Riverstone
- Rooty Hill
- Rose Bay
- Rosehill
- Roselands
- Ryde
- Seven Hills
- Smithfield
- St Leonards
- Strathfield
- Surry Hills
- Sydney
- Sydney Hyde Park
- Sydney Martin Place
- Telopea
- Toronto
- Ultimo
- Villawood
- Warrawong
- West Hoxton
- Wollongong
- Woodpark
- Yennora
Victoria
If you live in the following suburbs in Victoria then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:
- Armadale
- Ashwood
- Avalon
- Batesford
- Berwick
- Box Hill
- Braybrook
- Broadmeadows
- Brooklyn
- Bundoora
- Burnside Heights
- Burwood
- Burwood East
- Camberwell
- Carlton
- Carnegie
- Chadstone
- Cheltenham
- Craigieburn
- Cranbourne
- Croydon South
- Dandenong
- Dandenong North
- Dandenong South
- Derrimut
- Derrimut North
- Docklands
- Doncaster
- Doncaster East
- Dromama
- Elwood
- Eumemmerring
- Ferntree Gully
- Footscray
- Footscray West
- Geelong North
- Glenroy
- Greensborough
- Hampton Park
- Heidelberg Heights
- Hopetoun Park
- Hoppers Crossing
- Huntingdale
- Lalor
- Laverton
- Laverton North
- Lilydale
- Maidstone
- Malvern
- Maribyrnong
- Meadow Heights
- Melbourne
- Melton
- Melton South
- Moonee Ponds
- Moorabbin
- Mt Waverley
- Murrumbeena
- North Melbourne
- Oakleigh
- Pakenham
- Point Cook
- Prahran
- Preston
- Reservoir
- Richmond
- Rowville
- South Melbourne
- South Morang
- Springvale
- St Albans
- St Albans South
- St Kilda
- Sunbury
- Sunshine
- Sunshine North
- Sydenham
- Tarneit
- Thomastown
- Toorak
- Truganina
- Vermont South
- Wandana Heights
- Wantirna
- Wantirna South
- Werribee
- West Coburg
- West Footscray
- Wheelers Hill
- Williamstown North
- Wyndham Vale
Queensland
If you live in the following suburbs in Queensland then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:
- Alexandra Hills
- Ashmore
- Aspley
- Belmont
- Brighton
- Brisbane
- Brisbane CBD
- Bundall
- Buranda
- Burpengary
- Caboolture
- Christine
- Coomera
- Coopers Plains
- Eagle Farm
- Eatons Hill
- Fortitude Valley
- Geebung
- Glamorgan Vale
- Gold Coast
- Goodna
- Highgate Hill
- Hillcrest
- Ipswich
- Kangaroo Point
- Kedron
- Labrador
- Little Mountain
- Lutwyche
- MacGregor
- Manly West
- Mansfield
- Meadowbrook
- Miami
- Milton
- Mitchelton
- Moorooka
- New Farm
- Parkinson
- Petrie Terrace
- Redbank
- Riverview
- Rocklea
- Southport
- South Brisbane
- Spring Hill
- Springfield
- Springfield Lakes
- St Lucia
- Sunnybank Hills
- Surfers Paradise
- Taigum
- Tallebudgera
- Toowong
- Tugun
- Upper Mount Gravatt
- Virginia
- West End
- Willawong
- Woodridge
- Yeerongpilly
- Yeronga
South Australia
If you live in the following suburbs in South Australia then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:
- Adelaide
- Adelaide CBD
- Adelaide CBD North
- Adelaide CBD West
- Aldinga Beach
- Angle Vale
- Christie Downs
- Darlington
- Echunga
- Elizabeth Park
- Gilles Plains
- Glenelg
- Green Fields
- Hindmarsh
- Kidman Park
- Netley
- Norwood
- Oaklands Park
- Outer Harbor
- Prospect
- Royal Park
- Salisbury North
- St Marys
- Willunga
- Wingfield
- Woodville North
- Woodville South
Western Australia
If you live in the following suburbs in Western Australia then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:
- Balcatta
- Baldivis
- Burswood
- Cloverdale
- Canningvale
- Golden Bay
- Halls Head
- Jandakot
- Joondanna
- Maddington
- Malaga
- Morley
- Munster
- Perth
- Riverton
- Rockingham
- Whiteman
- Willeton
Australian Capital Territory
If you live in the following suburbs in the Australian Capital Territory then you might be eligible for Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan:
- Bruce
- Canberra
- Canberra CBD
- Capital Circle
- Hall
- Parkes
- Phillip
Northern Territory
Unfortunately, as of right now, Vodafone Australia’s 5G network is not available in parts of the Northern Territory.
Tasmania
Unfortunately, as of right now, Vodafone Australia’s 5G network is not live in Tasmania.
If you want to learn more about Vodafone Australia’s 5G home internet plan, you can check it out here.