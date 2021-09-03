Vodafone’s 5G Wireless Internet Is Here, If You Live In One Of These Limited Areas

Vodafone Australia has opened up its 5G fixed wireless service to anyone who is able to get a 5G connection.

According to Vodafone parent company TPG Telecom, the move to 5G wireless comes after Vodafone saw a massive increase in 4G wireless services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“There has been huge demand for our 4G Home wireless services, with a tripling of our company’s customer base in the first half of this year,” TPG Telecom group executive for new business development Craig Levy told ZDnet.

“We are excited that 5G allows us to extend the benefits to customers with higher speed needs with 5G technology allowing us to deliver faster speeds.”

The trial was opened up on Thursday and is available for anyone who lives within a 5G zone. Unfortunately, by the looks of Vodafone’s own map, that’s still a pretty limited portion of the population right now.

“Our 5G network for mobile is currently rolling out nationally in selected areas of major cities and centres, and these new plans will allow customers with 5G indoor access to take advantage of an affordable broadband connection in their home,” Levy added.

If you’re keen to sign up, you have two options to choose from when it comes to plans: $75 per month for unlimited data with a maximum 100Mbps, with an added option of removing the speed cap for an extra $10 per month.

Additionally, you can cop a $5 per month discount if you’re already a Vodafone mobile customer.

If you sign up to the plan, Vodafone is also offering a $612 modem for free, if you stay with the network for three years.

The news comes after TPG Telecom reported a $2.6 billion revenue and $132 million net profit for the 2020/21 financial year after a decline in subscriber numbers across the board in postpaid, prepaid and wholesale customers.