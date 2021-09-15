Venom 2 Has a Shocking Post-Credit Sequence, and Sony Wants You to Know It

Movies studios are usually coy about films with surprise post-credit sequences, but apparently not Sony in 2021. Earlier today, rumours began circulating online about one such scene in the studio’s Marvel superhero sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage — and by this afternoon, the studio had turned a tweet about it into a sharable social media post on its official account.

“In my whole life I have never seen a whole movie theatre react as loud as they did to the Venom 2 end credits scene,” reads the tweet from user Eman Kellam, an actor, rapper, and Youtuber residing in England. “Sony delivered.” Sony then turned that into its own tweet marketing ticket sales.

You NEED to be in a theater for this one. ???? Get tickets now to be the first to see #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1.

????: https://t.co/0bsbxQkl2u pic.twitter.com/OOLhRCTjoe — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 15, 2021

Here’s the weird thing about all of this: Press interviews for Venom: Let There Be Carnage have been happening all week and a screening attended by Gizmodo did not have a post-credits scene. In fact, journalists are still under embargo to not share their thoughts on the film at all, either in review or via social media. So somehow this particular sentiment — from an actor — not only gets around any studio embargoes but does the one thing (most) users on social media are trying not to do: discuss spoilers.

And yet, this obviously builds a ton of hype and interest for the film. Fans are already excited to see the return of Tom Hardy’s Venom and the full-scale debut of Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, a long-awaited fan-favourite from Marvel Comics. Now though, there’s this added layer. What exactly happens in the end credit scene? If you look at the replies to that tweet a few people claim to know, and there are many other tweets and Reddit threads about it. If you’re curious, you can read on past our spoiler warning, but do note this is an unconfirmed rumour. Gizmodo has reached out to Sony to see if there’s any additional comment.

According to the rumours, the scene sees Eddie Brock and Venom watching TV. On that TV is none other than…Tom Holland as Spider-Man, confirming that Venom exists in the same universe as the Marvel/Sony Spider-Man films and, by extension, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This isn’t exactly the most surprising post-credit scene since director Andy Serkis has acknowledged fan anticipation for a showdown. But, if true, this could be the start of some very exciting things.

We’ll have more on Venom: Let There Be Carnage in the coming weeks. The film opens in Australian theatres on November 25.