Sorry To Alarm You But Vans Is Launching Horror Film-Inspired Shoes

Halloween is nearly here — well, it’s 39 days away, and yes, we are counting. To celebrate, Vans is giving your favourite shoes a cult classic horror film makeover.

The company took to social media on Wednesday to tease the new range.

“Coming this October, the Vans x Horror collection brings to life your favorite iconic horror films,” it tweeted.

So what can we expect?

Teased in the trailer is clearly IT, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Shining, and Friday the 13th-inspired shoes.

The Stephen King IT Era shoes have a classic Vans checkerboard pattern around the front, with red balloons. Paying homage to Freddy Krueger, the A Nightmare On Elm Street pair are classic lace-up high tops, boasting black and red stripes, and of course a little bit of blood.

The shoes celebrating the 1980 Stanley Kubrick film are also high tops, but in yellow, and display the text “The Shining”. And the Friday the 13th pair appear to be a classic slip on style with Jason Voorhees’ face on the left shoe.

This is all Vans is giving us right now, so it’s unclear how many shoes the company will release, or even if the range will reach Australia.