Updates From The Boys, the Predator Prequel, and More

Matt Long will return for at least part of Manifest’s fourth and final season. A taste of what’s in the works for Riverdale, Supergirl, The Walking Dead, and more. Team Archer gets drinks, in the most Archer way. Plus, another tiny little glimpse of Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop. Spoilers, away!

The Reincarnation of Peter Proud

Deadline reports Village Roadshow and David Goyer’s Phantom Four Films have teamed to produce a remake of 1975’s The Reincarnation of Peter Proud written and directed by Sean Durkin. The original film, starring Michael Sarrazin, Jennifer O’Neill, and Margot Kidder concerned a college professor developing latent memories of a previous life.

Salem’s Lot

Gary Dauberman’s remake of Salem’s Lot is now scheduled for a September 9, 2022 theatrical release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Skulls

Filming has officially wrapped on the Predator prequel, Skulls.

And that’s a wrap on Skulls! Can’t thank @dannytrs enough for inviting me along on this epic journey and entrusting me to help achieve his vision for this film! Thanks to a great cast led by @ambermidthunder, @dakota_beavers and @dd and much love to a brave Calgary crew for diving headfirst in with us! #skulls #predator

Mission: Impossible 7

Production has also wrapped on Mission: Impossible 7.

2 years ago we accepted a mission. Today that Mission was complete. I can’t thank my amazing crew enough. Globally, over 200 electricians & riggers kept up our side of the bargain, with pure skill and immense determination. Through the global pandemic, every single one of them played their part above and beyond, carrying on against all odds. This really was the hardest movie ever made. I’m lucky to know you all as friends first, crew members second. Please all take a bow. We totally smashed it. Let’s do it all again ????????❤️ @tomcruise @paramountpics @christophermcquarrie

The Mutation

A zoologist tracks a mutant rat in the trailer for The Mutation, coming to VOD this October 5.

Manifest

Matt Long confirmed to Deadline he’ll “be back for some of” Manifest’s fourth season at Netflix.

I will be back for some of it, we’re just trying to find out the maximum I can do. I love the character in the show so much, but as you know, when the show was cancelled I booked another show. It was a pilot. We don’t know what’s happening with it yet. It’s also a really awesome project. So we’re just trying to work out schedules. Everybody wants the best thing for everyone so fingers crossed it all works out for the best.

Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld shared a new photo of herself as Kate Bishop on Twitter, ahead of today’s first trailer drop.

The Boys

Filming has wrapped on the third season of The Boys, according to Karl Urban on Instagram and Jack Quad on Twitter.

????????THATS A WRAP ON SEASON 3!????????

Thank you to everyone who worked on this season. This thumb is for YOU! Love this cast and crew so much. I can’t wait for you guys to see just how fucked up this season is. You’re not ready. @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #Season3 pic.twitter.com/V4AJEbPjWw — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) September 10, 2021

And that’s a wrap On @theboystv season 3 Massive thanks to our brilliant cast and crew for all the blood sweet n tears and also to everyone involved in the production @amazonprimevideo and @sptv for working so hard to keep us all Covid safe ???????? And of course massive thanks to @therealKripke For delivering a next level bat shit crazy good season 3 I can’t wait for y’all to see it Be safe y’all ❤️ K xo

Riverdale

Alice hallucinates “an imaginary musical fantasy world” in the synopsis for “Next to Normal” — the September 30 episode of Riverdale.

MOTHER’S DAY IN RIVERDALE — Refusing to accept what’s going on around her, Alice (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again. But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future. Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#518).

Stargirl

Rick protects Solomon Grundy from bear hunters in the synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Eight.”

SECOND CHANCES — With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#208). Original airdate 9/28/2021.

Supergirl

Supergirl and Nyxly fight over “a totem that controls courage” in the synopsis for ‘The Gauntlet,” the thirteenth episode of season six.

SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each get a piece of the totem but learn the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift.

The Outpost

Our heroes return to the Outpost in the synopsis for “The Betrayer.”

TRUST – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the Outpost with a dubious ally. Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt to a descent on the Outpost. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) devise a plan to save the Kahvi and Talon learns about Aster’s (guest star Gerrard Miller) true plan. The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Milan Todorović (#3B12).

The Walking Dead

A storm breaks in the synopsis for The Walking Dead’s October 11 episode, “For Blood.” Check out our recap of last night’s episode right here.

The Reapers defend Meridian from a herd; Alexandrians protect themselves from walkers in a storm.

Day of the Dead

News breaks of the zombie apocalypse in the synopsis for “Forest of the Damned,” the fourth episode of Syfy’s Day of the Dead.

Citizens of Mawinhaken fight to survive as they learn the dead are indeed rising from their graves. Cam urges authorities to take action while his dad struggles to break free from Cleargenix captors.

See

Spoiler TV also has a vague synopsis for “The Witchfinder” — the fourth episode of See’s second season.

Kofun and Toad arrive in Pennsa just as Maghra makes a life-changing decision. Baba, Paris, and Haniwa run into a trusted friend.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires visit Atlantic City, New Jersey in the trailer for this week’s episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Archer

The Archer crew gets matching t-shirts in the trailer for Wednesday’s episode, “Shots.”

Ghosts

A new trailer for Ghosts takes the form of an educational film reel.

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew must prevent an outbreak of sleepwalker suicides in the trailer for her third season at the CW.

