Updates From Halloween Kills, Peacemaker, and More

DC’s League of Superpets finds a villain. Get a look at the first five minutes of NBC’s new Land of the Lost riff, La Brea. David S. Goyer offers an update on the Hellraiser remake. Plus, more looks at Chucky’s return, and Mr. Mxyzptlk gets his vocals warmed up for the next Supergirl. Spoilers get!

League of Superpets

On the latest episode of his podcast (via /Film), Marc Maron revealed he’s been cast as the voice of Lex Luthor in DC’s League of Superpets.

I’m doing two animated movies, they’re both coming out next year. I play Lex Luthor in Super Pets…and there’s like, big stars in that one.

The film also features the voices of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, and more.

Wonka

Deadline reports Keegan Michael-Key has joined the cast of the upcoming Willy Wonka origin movie in a currently undisclosed role.

Hellraiser

In conversation with /Film, David S. Goyer revealed filming on David Bruckner’s Hellraiser remake is already “two-thirds” finished.

[We’re] shooting as we speak. We’re about two-thirds of the way through it, and it’s going to be pretty neat. David Bruckner is definitely sticking true to the mythology, but also reinventing some of it. I think it’s going to be beautiful and terrifying.

Batgirl

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leslie Grace revealed she has “no idea” what her Batgirl will look like.

No, I’m dying! They haven’t told me anything, I honestly cannot leak anything, even if I knew. But I have no idea! I think probably until I head off, I won’t know much, but I’m dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know that I’m going to be fitting, like, 35 different fittings for this costume. It’s a big deal, so we want to get it right. I’m excited to see what that process is going to be like. My mum’s dying to know. Yeah, she wants to know hair, everything!

Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde shared a quick teaser on Instagram for her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh as “a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community” who “begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.”

Halloween Kills

Two new TV spots for Halloween Kills appear to suggest Cameron Elam does not survive his latest encounter with Michael Myers.

Dune

A new Dune featurette hypes the heat between Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

No Time to Die

Meanwhile, a new No Time to Die featurette introduces Agents Nomi (Lashana Lynch) and Paloma (Ana de Armas).

Supergirl

Thomas Lennon revealed Mr. Mxyzptlk enjoys his own musical number on tonight’s episode of Supergirl in a recent interview with The Wrap.

[A full musical episode] would have been fun. I know. It would have been fun. And I will say that, between takes, Melissa and I do a tremendous amount of singing. But no, I know. It’s a shame. It’s a shame that this is a weird solo number, where they also picked weirdly one of the people with, like, probably the least amazing singing voice. But I do make up for it in super, super high kicking. So there is that.

Peacemaker

James Gunn and Entertainment Weekly revealed a new photo of his The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker.

Chucky

There are three new images from “Death by Misadventure” — the premiere episode of Syfy’s Chucky.

Roswell, New Mexico

KSiteTV has a synopsis for “Angels of the Silences,” an upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico named after a Counting Crows song.

SINNERS AND SAVIORS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) race to find Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) in the hopes that he can help find a way to get Jones out of Max’s body. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) try to get through to Dallas (guest star Quentin Plair). The episode was directed by Laura Petzke and written by Danny Tolli & Onalee Hunter Hughes (#310). Original airdate 9/27/2021.

La Brea

Finally, the first five minutes of NBC’s Land of the Lost-esque new series are now available to watch online.

