Updates From Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dune, and More

Leslie Grace talks about playing the new Batgirl. James Gunn shuts down rumours of a familiar villain appearing in Peacemaker. Evil’s Robert King discusses that wild twist from the latest episode. Plus, what’s next on Stargirl and What We Do In The Shadows. Spoilers now!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther composer Ludwig Goransson confirmed to Variety he’s returning to score Wakanda Forever.

I’m starting conceptual ideas and having conversations with Ryan [Coogler].

Batgirl

Leslie Grace spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her approach to playing Barbara Gordon in the upcoming Batgirl movie at HBO Max.

This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character. And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me. She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle. So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom



A set photo from James Wan reveals Orm’s (Patrick Wilson) surprising new look in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

Dune

Meanwhile, a new featurette discusses the royal houses of Dune.

The Addams Family 2

A new trailer reveals the Addams Family 2 will be in theatres and on-demand simultaneously this October 1.

No One Gets Out Alive

An immigrant moves into a haunted boarding house in the trailer for No One Gets Out Alive, coming to Netflix on September 29.

Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pokemon does Fern Gully in the trailer for Secrets of the Jungle, also coming to Netflix this October 8.

Peacemaker

James Gunn denied rumours Bane is set to make an appearance in his Peacemaker TV series on Twitter.

Sorry to say your second exclusive scoop is incorrect. I don't know what your first scoop was, but hopefully you're batting 500, which isn't bad. Also, I love Bane, & I'm not opposed to #Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring. https://t.co/Hvye6KIJ5d — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

Stop. I've never lied to the fans about this stuff and I never will. https://t.co/tCkcFjnhU0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

Evil

In conversation with TV Line, Evil co-executive producer Robert King promised the acidic goop Kristen released last week is entirely metaphorical.

It’s partly a joke because it’s partly Alien, the movie. It was supposed to be like the acid that comes out, and it burns through everything. In fact, at the end credits, we were going to do one thing where you’re in China, the Great Wall, and it burns through an upside-down Great Wall, and it just felt like, no. [Laughs] There’s three ways the supernatural happens on our show. One way is that it’s in a vision. The other way is, it’s metaphor. And the third way is it’s [Kristen], usually with a bad medication, and seeing things that aren’t there. I would put that in the world of metaphor. There’s something going on with [Kristen], the way she’s using sex that makes it burn right through her kitchen into her basement. I mean, makes me laugh even saying that! But yes, I have a feeling that will be a weird one, because it doesn’t seem to come back. We had a lot of debate about it… Anyway, it feels sometimes like the show nudges its way toward some kind of metaphor that you want to grab not as literally, but… it sets a tone. I would put that in the world of “sets a tone”.

Nightbooks

Bloody-Disgusting has new photos of Krysten Ritter as she appears in Sam Raimi’s new Netflix series, Nightbooks. Click through for more.

The Chestnut Man

Bloody-Disgusting also has photos of the titular crime scene effigy in The Chestnut Man — the latest Danish crime thriller coming to Netflix this September 29. More at the link.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires plan a trip to Buffalo in a new trailer for tomorrow night’s episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Stargirl

Elsewhere, Cindy comes for the JSA in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

Squid Game

Finally, the Korean government invites desperate people to participate in life-and-death interpretations of popular children’s games in the trailer for Squid Gam — a new Netflix series combining Battle Royale and The Hunger Games with the gameplay of As the Gods Will.

