The News Of Tomorrow, Today

TikTok’s Takeover Is Going Great

Brianna Provenzano

Brianna Provenzano

Published 24 mins ago: September 28, 2021 at 7:50 am -
Filed to:application software
bytedancedonald j trumpdonald trumptiktok controversyfacebookinstagramjoe bidenmobile applicationsmusicallyratatouille the musicalsocial networking servicessoftwaretechnology internettiktokvanessa pappasvideo software
TikTok’s Takeover Is Going Great
Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff, Getty Images

TikTok is joining the ol’ 1 billion user club, with the ByteDance-owned video platform reporting on Monday that it now officially has as many active monthly users.

That number in itself is, quite frankly, astounding, especially given the fact that TikTok has only been around for the last three years. Instagram, by comparison, launched in 2010 and is also reported to have around 1 billion active monthly users, while Facebook, which launched in 2004, boasts around 2.89 billion. TikTok, meanwhile, launched in 2018 as a reincarnation of Musical.ly, a different short-form, music-focused video app that had been acquired by the Chinese multinational ByteDance in 2017. Though it only ever amassed 40 million active monthly users, Musical.ly made a critical impact on both the livestreaming video ecosystem and the cultural stage, changing the way teens interacted with each other and lending undeniable influence to the meme-ification of music.

After ByteDance converted Musical.ly’s user base over to TikTok, that popularity continued to soar, driven in part by an unrelenting global pandemic that left everybody shut inside their homes and eager for more of the quick dopamine hits the platform specialises in. In 2020, TikTok became the most-downloaded app in the world, claiming 315 million downloads in the year’s first quarter alone.

TikTok’s success is also particularly impressive given that at the same time it was taking off, the presidential administration of one Donald J. Trump was doing everything in its power to grind it into dust. In August 2020, the former president threatened to ban the app over overblown fears about its connections to the Chinese government unless ByteDance forked over majority control of TikTok to American entities — an order that President Joe Biden later revoked.

In a video posted Monday, TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said that “over a billion people from around the world come to TikTok to be entertained, inspired or discover something new, like sports, music, arts and culture, fashion, DIY and more.”

A hearty round of applause for TikTok, the platform that birthed the D’Amelio sisters, a Ratatouille-inspired musical, and a bunch of fun new ways for teens to get punished. Hopefully the world is a little bit less of a dumpster fire at the 2-billion active monthly user mark.

About the Author

Brianna Provenzano

Brianna Provenzano

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.