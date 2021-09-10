This Week’s Toy News Is Starting Spooky Season Early

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular roundup of all things good, posable, and plastic. This week: Hasbro puts a stake in a wild Transformers crossover, the latest Skywalker lightsaber gets a killer new replica, and Lego returns to the Bale Batman era. Check it out!

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up Draculus

We completely understand that the ongoing pandemic has resulted in manufacturing and shipping challenges for companies all over the world, but that still doesn’t take the sting out of the fact that this fantastic mashup of Transformers and Universal Monsters — a robotic bat named Draculus that transforms into a robotic version of Dracula — doesn’t actually ship until late November. It could have been the star and centrepiece for all of our Halloween celebrations and festivities, but if you pre-order it now from HasbroPulse for $US32 ($43), it will instead arrive in time to be an awkward addition to your Christmas decor. Although, a giant robot bat with outspread wings would make for one heck of a tree topper.

Image: Lego

Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster

For those about to rock, we salute you. For the rest of us who never learned to play an instrument, Lego’s new Fender Stratocaster might be as close as we’ll get to building a musical career. Based on a Lego Ideas fan-based creation, the 1,074-piece set has enough pieces to build either a red or black version of the iconic ‘70s-era guitar, complete with a whammy bar, tuning pegs, strings, and a brick-themed strap. But even more detailed is the included Fender ‘65 Princeton Reverb amplifier featuring removable panels that reveal its old-school motherboard, and the speaker cone and wiring inside. The set will be available for pre-order starting October 1 for $US99 ($134).

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Nerf Mega XL Dart Blasters

Nerf is super-sizing its super-sized Mega darts with a new line of blasters appropriately called the Mega XL. Available around the beginning of October at Target stores, the line includes three options: the $US42 ($57) Mega XL Boom Dozer with a six-dart rotating drum, the $US32 ($43) Mega XL Double Crusher featuring a dual barrel pump action shotgun design that can fire two darts one after the other, and the $US21 ($28) single-shot Mega XL Big Rig featuring onboard storage for two additional darts. Given the size of the projectiles, a 10-dart Mega XL refill will also be available and sell for about $US9 ($12).

Image: Lego

Lego DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown

If $US230 ($312) for the new 2,049-piece version of the updated Lego Batmobile Tumbler falls outside your responsible end of year budgeting, the toymaker has also revealed a smaller, minifigure-scale alternative, and what it lacks in extreme detailing it more than makes up for in affordability. At 422 pieces the DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown set is a lot smaller than the collector focused alternative, but it will also be just $US40 ($54) when available starting on October 1, and will still include minifigure versions of the Scarecrow and Batman, including a “nightmare” version of his head. Now that we’ve got minifig-scale versions of the Tumbler and the Classic TV Series Batmobile, it’s time for Lego to scale down its other Batmobile models too.

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Symbiote Spider-Man

One of Peter Parker’s all-time famous variants suits gets a slick new action figure in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line, part of its ongoing release of “retro” packaged Spider-Man figures. Coming on the same kind of ‘90s-themed cardback as prior Spider-Man retro releases, the Symbiote Spidey features some alternate hands for thwipping, crawling, and punching, and an updated body sculpt. Due out in spring 2022, the figure will set you back $US23 ($31), which is significantly less than bonding with an alien parasite that messes with your ethics. [Toyark]

Image: Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company figma Human Anatomical Model

If you’ve ever fantasized about the visible human models in biology class going to war with G.I. Joe, He-Man, or even the Jedi, the Good Smile Company is ready to make those fantasies a reality — with a healthy dose of imagination still required. When officially available in early 2022, the six-inch figure is an anatomically correct human with their skin (and certain appendages) removed, revealing various levels of muscle, skeleton, and other tissue that we’re normally saved from having to see every day. It’s full posable too, which is what we’d expect from a $US70 ($95), six-inch figure, and it includes a clear, articulated display stand allowing for a wide range of pose possibilities.

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Rey Skywalker Force FX Lightsaber

The Skywalker legacy lives on in Hasbro’s latest Black Series FX Lightsaber release, which takes Rey’s barely glimpsed new saber from the very end of The Rise of Skywalker and turns it into an all-singing, all-dancing light-and-sound replica. Coming with both a stand to display the hilt (based on Rey’s quarterstaff) as-is or with a tube to light up its yellow blade, the hilt makes sounds based on the film when swung around, and the hilt itself also includes articulated elements to recreate the unique opening/closing top of the activation ring, just like in the film. The saber will release in spring 2022, for $US265 ($359).

Room Copenhagen Wooden Lego Home Accessories

Are you a Lego fan who wants to show their devotion to the building toy without filling your home with countless brick-built models? Room Copenhagen, a company mostly known for its Lego-inspired home decor and accessories line, is introducing a new collection that trades brightly coloured plastic for a combination of solid oak wood and wood veneers. The collection is still listed as “coming soon” on Room Copenhagen’s website, so there’s no pricing info yet, but it appears to include various sizes of storage compartments with pull out drawers, hanging shelves and stackable picture frames, and even small sets of single-stud wooden wall hooks.

Image: Lego

Lego Santa’s Visit

Lego’s efforts to completely replace those fireplace-topping ceramic holiday villages continues with the best addition to the lineup yet. The 1,445-piece Santa’s Visit set includes a humble but festively decorated home that includes a functional fireplace — or at least as functional as Santa needs it to be. Insert ol’ Saint Nick into the top of the chimney and he’ll slide down directly into the house, while a roaring fire automatically moves out of the way. Available October 1 for $US100 ($136), the set also comes with four minifigures including Santa and a Christmas tree with ornaments that actually light up, thanks to a battery-powered LED light brick inside.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.