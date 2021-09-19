This Week’s Toy News Is Monstrously Big, Monstrously Alien, and a Little Marvellous

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular roundup of the latest toy and merchandise around the internet. This week, Lego goes queer and festive, McFarlane brings some alien oddities to its Warhammer line, and your next phone upgrade might just be a pretty sweet Pokémon Pokédex. Check it out!

Image: Lego

Lego Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft

Lego’s latest impossibly perfect residence turned into a replica you can actually afford is the Atlanta loft used by the Fab 5 in the Queer Eye TV show. The 974-piece set, available October 1 for $169.99, includes minifigure versions of the Fab 5 themselves, as well as the late Bruley the dog, and two for one of the show’s most memorable makeovers, showing Kathi Dooley’s before and after transformation. The loft itself includes a kitchen, clothing rack, a swivel salon chair, and an interior design that Bobby Berk helped Lego design.

Image: McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000

McFarlane’s latest wave of Warhammer figures finally breaks the mould and gives Games Workshop fans what they’ve wanted since the get-go: only one Space Marine in the entire wave. After a few balancing acts where the chosen sons of the Imperium of Man dominated the proceedings, McFarlane is doing what it does best with toys and branching out into freakier designs. There’s still some reservation, of course, in the form of one singular Space Marine in the new batch of five: an Ultramarine Reaver, a skull-mask toting scout trooper who wears lighter armour than a typical troop, all the better to run up and shoot you in the face with.

But the Reaver will be joined by four “Xeno” options: a Tyranid Genestealer, with plenty of arms to claw at you, and three Space Orks. Two of the Orks are variations on the Ork Meganob commander unit from 40K, each coming with face mask and armour options to attach as well as different weapons: one comes with a set of full-armed buzzsaw hands for close combat, while the other comes with a claw and a longer-ranged “Shoota” rifle. The last option is a much more heavily armed Ork Big Mek, a hulking, plus-sized figure that towers over his fellow greenskins with his armour and heavy weaponry. All five figures — as well as three matching greyscale “artist proof” variants of the Marine, the Tyranid, and Big Mek — are due for release this November. [Warhammer Community]

Image: Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz Ultimate Godzilla

How can you possibly say no to a figure that includes an ominous warning like, “Due to the substantial size of the figure, it is strongly recommended that you do not display on surfaces above 3’ high”? Mezco Toyz’ new Ultimate Godzilla stands an impressive 18-inches tall and is three feet long from teeth to tail. Pressing buttons hidden on the kaiju’s back triggers light-up features and sound effects, and while the figure is limited to just 10 points of articulation, Godzilla’s flexible tail features an internal skeleton armature to create the perfect pose. But is that enough to justify the figure’s $620 price tag when it ships sometime late next year?

Image: Lego

Lego Santa’s Sleigh

After years of neglect, Santa himself can finally visit your Lego holiday village with a sled full of toys in tow with this 343-piece, $59.99 set that will be available to buy starting on October 1. The sled itself looks festively decorated, and the set includes a stack of wrapped gifts in addition to a naughty and nice list full of names for Santa to consult, but we have to ask, why only four reindeer? We’d happily shell out a few more bucks for eight of them, and even more if Lego was willing to throw in a Rudolph too.

Image: Bandai

S.H. Figuarts Marvel Eternals

Just in time for the pre-release marketing cycle to kick-off, Bandai has announced the next three entrants in its Marvel Cinematic Universe S.H. Figuarts line, all focused around the upcoming Eternals: Sersi, Ikaris, and Kingo. Each Eternal will come with alternate hands, heads, and effects pieces, which replicate them using their powers, whether it’s Ikaris’ eye beams, Sersi’s eyes glowing as she transmutes an item from wood to clear material (or the other way around), or Kingo aiming his finger blasts. Each figure, just over six inches tall, will cost the equivalent of around $85 when they release in Japan next month. [Toyark]

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys Back to the Future III Marty McFly and Doc Brown Sixth-Scale Figures

Sure, the third film in the Back to the Future trilogy feels more like a made for TV movie, but the music still slaps (thanks in part to ZZ Top) and it’s nice to have at least one Western in our collection without Clint Eastwood in it — or at least the real Clint Eastwood. The main reason we’d drop hundreds of dollars on Hot Toys’ new BttF III Doc Brown and Marty McFly sixth-scale figures would be to recreate the duo’s iconic “clock tower” photo, but there are other incentives too, including new head sculpts of Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox, and mountains of accessories, including Doc’s upgraded rifle and a miniature model of the DeLorean time machine, as well as Marty’s bulletproof stove plate and pie dish turned frisbee.

Image: Takara Tomy

Takara Tomy Pokémon Rotom Phone Plus

Taking notes from Apple’s annual release schedule, Takara Tomy is introducing an updated version of its interactive Rotom Phone that debuted just last year. The original version of the device let kids hunt and catch 500 different Pokémon from various regions, but the new version bumps that to 800 pocket monsters in total and adds motion-sensing so players can interact with the device by moving their bodies in 24 different ways. (Think spinning, jumping, etc.) It looks like Amazon Japan has them available, with pricing around $160 after currency conversion.