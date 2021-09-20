This Foundation First Look Goes Behind the Scenes of the Asimov Adaptation

Apple TV+’s long-awaited adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi saga Foundation is nearly upon us, and the streamer wants you to be both excited and prepared. We’ve gotten a few trailers so far, and now there’s a “First Look” that goes behind the scenes of the series. Prominently featured is showrunner, writer, and executive producer David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins, Dark City); for even more from him, you can check out Gizmodo’s one-on-one interview from earlier today. But if you want to get a look at how Foundation’s vast world is going to look on screen, take a look below.

Goyer calls Foundation “the greatest science fiction work of all time… it was such a phenomenal influence on the Star Wars universe. Even things like Dune were influenced by Foundation” — offering an entry point to potential fans who might not have read Asimov’s book series, or at least not read it yet. You also get a good look at the two sides of the story, represented by stars Lee Pace (who plays one-third of the genetically engineered Empire) and Jared Harris (mathematician Hari Seldon, whose theories about the future of the galaxy make him an outsider). Plus: landscapes, costumes, spaceships, deserts, and definitely more than a few hints of the drama to come. “It took a while for the world to be ready for Foundation, and that age has finally arrived,” Goyer teases.

io9 will have more on Foundation — which also stars Lou Llobell (as Gaal Dornick), Alfred Enoch (Raych Seldon), Terrence Mann (Brother Dusk), Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin), and Laura Birn (Demerzel) — leading up to its release, including a review. Foundation’s first two episodes (out of 10 total) arrive on September 24 on Apple TV+, with weekly drops thereafter on Fridays.