The Witcher Season 2 and Prequel Blood Origin Share Peeks at Monsters and Men

We haven’t travelled that monster-strewn valley of plenty with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) since December 2019 — which feels like 10 years ago — but Netflix has been hard at work keeping The Witcher hype going. Finally, today we have a new look thanks to the Tudum event.

Anime prequel film Nightmare of the Wolf hit the streamer last month, widening the world of the series and introducing a character we’ll be seeing a lot more of (in live-action this time) in season two. There has also been plenty of season two images, multiple teasers, and a trailer, the latter of which arrived during Netflix’s virtual WitcherCon event this summer, all hinting at what’s ahead for our grunting hero (who has promised he’ll grunt less this time around) and his friends. Today, we’ve got some actual clips from the season to hook us in even more. Check them out below!

In addition, Netflix also forked over the first behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher: Blood Origin, another prequel, though this one’s a live-action series, and it’s also set much earlier than Nightmare of the Wolf. According to its official synopsis: “Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal in ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.” The cast includes Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, and many more — though we’re a bit biased because our favourite character is already whoever Michelle Yeoh is playing.

Season two of The Witcher, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, arrives December 17 on Netflix. In addition to Cavill, it stars Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir. Blood Origin doesn’t have a release date.