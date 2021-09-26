The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Reveals Why He Chose Peacemaker for a Spinoff

Back to the Future’s Lea Thompson and Christoper Lloyd are going to reunite on the small screen for some time travel fun. Someone please just let Vincent D’Onofrio play Kingpin again. Plus a new look at Dune, the Venom sequel, The Walking Dead, and more. Spoilers are shouting “TGIF!”

The Little Mermaid

Appearing as a guest on Disney’s “For Scores” podcast (via Variety), Alan Menken revealed Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid features four brand-new songs written by himself and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Book of Boba Fett

Speaking of music, Film Music Reporter confirms The Mandalorian’s Ludwig Göransson will return to score The Book of Boba Fett at Disney+.

The MCU/Spider-Man: No Way Home

In conversation with Screen Rant, Vincent D’Onofrio frankly stated how much he “so badly” wants to play the Kingpin again in the MCU.

I so badly want to play that character again. I love that character. I just have to wait for Marvel to ask me. I think it’s very clear that I would, and the fans know that I would jump at the chance to play again. I just need to be asked.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared several new photos detailing the construction of 1313 Mockingbird Lane on his Instagram.

Dune

The Chinese trailer for Dune includes a ton of new dialogue and footage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The latest Let There Be Carnage TV spot is scored to a cappella rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

HBO’s Supergirl

According to new a rumour (via That Hashtag Show), a new Supergirl series starring Sasha Calle — whose incarnation of the character will debut in the upcoming Flash movie — is now in development at HBO Max.

Next Stop, Christmas

Back to the Future’s Lea Thompson and Christoper Lloyd will reunite for Next Stop, Christmas — a Hallmark movie airing in November in which a woman (Thompson) “imagines what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her.”

Peacemaker

In conversation with THR, James Gunn once again stated he felt Peacemaker was the best choice for a Suicide Squad spinoff as the character still “has a lot to learn.”

At the end of The Suicide Squad, [Idris Elba’s] Bloodsport learns a lot. He’s a better person than he was at the beginning. A lot of the characters are much better than they were at the beginning, and Peacemaker has a lot to learn. It’s that ability to learn that for me makes him a little bit more likable. His blind spots in some places are pretty terrible, and in some places are him being ignorant. I think that’s an important distinction to make as well. He is open at the same time, sometimes.

Doom Patrol

Finally, the Doom Patrol is zombified by supernatural forces in the trailer for next week’s episode — “Undead Patrol.”

