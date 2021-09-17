The Suicide Squad’s Gag Reel Is Finger-Lickin’ Good

If there’s a better afternoon treat than a four-minute gag real from director James Gunn’s wonderfully wicked The Suicide Squad, chances are we’re not getting one today. One punny warning, though — this gag reel might actually make you gag, depending on how you feel after watching James’ brother Sean feverishly lick a window as Weasel.

Seriously, this has everything you want in a gag reel. Flubbed lines. Actors breaking into laughs. Technical issues. People falling. Silly and/or dirty improv by comedians like Javelin actor Flula Borg. Profanity. Animals going out of control, in this case to Margot Robbie’s panicked amusement. A look at how absurd shooting the movie was in reality, especially the CGI characters like Weasel and King Shark (physically performed by Steve Agee), before the CGI was put in. A glorious nut shot, courtesy of Elba inadvertently tossing a gun into David Dastmalchian’s groin. And, of course, everyone’s favourite thing to watch: John Cena sucking on a severed finger.

For some reason, the thing that gives me the most joy is Michael Rooker, laughing so hard he can barely squeak out a few words, while wearing that unfathomably dumb Savant wig. My second favourite part is how Warner Bros. felt it necessary to bleep out the gag reel’s dirty words for a movie that was extremely R-rated, including the dialogue (which was also written by James Gunn).

The Suicide Squad, which also starred Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior, Alice Braga, Jai Courtney, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, and many more, is unfortunately no longer streaming on HBO Max, having left the streaming service on September 5, and it won’t be available on Blu-ray until October 26. But you can still rent it on Amazon or iTunes for the not inconsiderable sum of $US24.99 ($34).

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.