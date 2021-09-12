The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and David Tennant

A modern interpretation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, from the showrunners/producers of Agent Carter and starring David and Georgia Tennant? Don’t mind if I do!

The show, titled Hide, is being developed for the Peacock streaming service, courtesy of the Tennants and Agent Carter’s Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who will write and executive produce. But even beyond being a modern retelling, it seems like there’s going to be some major changes to the story. Deadline describes it thusly: “In Hide, a Jekyll & Hyde tale by way of a conspiracy thriller, a disgraced journalist (David Tennant) stumbles upon a story that could resurrect his career. But he quickly learns he’s seen something he shouldn’t have, and is now the target of unknown adversaries who will do anything to silence him. On the run as people around him go missing or die, a serious accident has an extraordinary side effect, and he realises there are monsters in the world — and he may be one of them.”

David Tennant is no stranger to the tale, having provided a voice for a 1993 BBC radio adaptation…where he admittedly played “First Policeman,” it being extremely early in his professional acting career. While it seems unlikely he’ll be playing Dr. Jekyll in this — unless they’re changing the story to be about Reporter Jekyll, which would be far weirder than a journalist simply stumbling across a mad scientist’s experiments — Hide will still clearly be a step up. Right now, the show is only in development, so there’s no other information (including who Georgia Tennant might be playing). However, I’ve got my fingers crossed because it will also be directed by Julie Anne Robinson, who’s currently nominated for an Emmy for her work on Shonda Rimes’ hit Netflix series Bridgerton. There’s already a lot of talent attached to Hide, and furthermore, Tennant’s a straight-up Jekyll/Hyde fanboy, apparently.

“I read the book many years ago and I’ve been fascinated with this character for as long as I can remember,” the actor said. “This story has followed me around for years, tapping on my shoulder slightly impatiently. … I couldn’t be more thrilled to be playing this character, telling this story, and working with these people.”