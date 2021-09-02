The New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR Lets You Play as IG-88

Selling a new Star Wars product to a Star Wars fan isn’t difficult. Usually the conversation is something along the lines of “Oh, hi, we made a new Star Wars…” “GIVE IT TO ME NOW.” So when the team at Lucasfilm does go the unexpected extra mile, it’s really appreciated. They certainly don’t have to.

Take Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. The ILMxLAB VR experience for Oculus lets users run around the planet Batuu solving mysteries, defeating bad guys, it’s a lot of fun. (Read our initial review here). Things could have ended there. But now, a year later, the game’s expansion, subtitled Last Call, is almost upon us and not only does it pick up the first game’s story, there are new twists, such as the opportunity to play as one of the most recognisable bounty hunters in Star Wars lore: IG-88. Check it out in the brand new trailer, which also reveals the game’s release date of September 15.

So much going on here. First of all, the IG-88 stuff looks like so much fun and certainly seems like it was influenced by how Jon Favreau and the team on The Mandalorian defined IG-11’s fighting style on that show. In Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge, you play as IG-88 in a side story called The Bounty of Boggs Triff. Oh, and IG-88 is voiced by a friend of IG-11’s Taika Waititi: Rhys Darby from Flight of the Conchords and Jumanji.

Then there’s the continuation of The High Republic story from the first game, which you see in this trailer with all the lightsaber stuff and remotes. This new story is called The Sacred Garden, and it now sees Jedi apprentice Ady’Sun Zee moving up to a Jedi Knight, and having teach her own Padawan, named Nooa.

That’s all in addition to the regular game itself, where you’re still the same old droid technician who is running around Batuu helping people out. This time, you’ll help out Hondo Ohnaka and even show down with the First Order. We’ll have much more on Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call when it comes out September 15 on Oculus Quest. It costs $US9.99 ($13).

