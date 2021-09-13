The Mandalorian Rocks the Creative Emmy Awards

Emmys aren’t just for actors. Sure, when you see the Emmy Awards on TV, it’s mostly honouring big-name stars and stuff like Best Comedy or Best Drama series. But the Emmys, more so than most other award shows, go way, way deeper. The Creative Emmys, which takes place over multiple days and gets edited down for air, celebrates everyone behind the scenes: writers, costumers, visual effects, and more. And this year, while Netflix and The Queen’s Gambit won the most awards (Netflix overall won 34; its hit chess series won nine), genre shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision fared very well too.

The Mandalorian took home Best Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, Best Stunt Coordination, Best Stunt Performance (Lateef Crowder in “The Rescue”), Music Composition (Ludwig Göransson for “The Rescue”), Sound Mixing (For “The Jedi”), Cinematography (“The Believer”), and Best Prosthetic Makeup (“The Jedi”). WandaVision won Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes for the episode “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience,” Best Production Design, and Best Original Music and Lyrics for…“Agatha All Along.”

Other notable genre wins went to Star Trek: Discovery for Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode for “Su’kal.” Lovecraft Country got Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Courtney B. Vance in “Whitey’s on the Moon,” as well as Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and the Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal episode “Plague Of Madness” won best Animated Program.

Here’s the full list of Creative Emmy winners. The truncated show airs at 8 p.m. September 18 on FXX, while the big show, the Primetime Emmys, will air on September 19 on CBS.

Happy with their creative Emmy wins. (Photo: Disney+)

2021 Creative Emmy Awards Winner Full List

Casting for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph

Writing for a Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham, Written by

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adele

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors, Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Mapleworth Murders , J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Mandalorian

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd., Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor, Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer, Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor, John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor, Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor, John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor, Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Choreography for Scripted Programming

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Routines: Christmas Is The Time / Dance Studio / High School Dance/ Christmas On The Square Finale, Debbie Allen, Choreographer

Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Paso Doble – Uccen / Tap Dance – Let’s Fall In Love For The Night, Derek Hough, Choreographer

Casting for a Drama Series

The Crown

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit

Original Main Title Theme Music

The Flight Attendant

Commercial

You Can’t Stop Us – Nike

Directing for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle, Don Roy King, Directed by

Directing for a Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham, Directed by

Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Star Trek: Discovery • Su’kal

Stunt Coordination

The Mandalorian, Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue, Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Hamilton

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020

Original Music and Lyrics

WandaVision • Breaking The Fourth Wall / Song Title: Agatha All Along

Music Direction

Bo Burnham: Inside

Music Supervision

I May Destroy You • Ego Death

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown • 48:1, Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue, Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Lovecraft Country • Whitey’s On The Moon, Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man

Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

76 Days: Pluto

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Secrets Of The Whales

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Boys State

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Life Below Zero • The Other Side

Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

(Six pre-announced juried award winners)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague of Madness, David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Ice, Robert Valley, Production Designer

Love, Death + Robots • Ice, Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

Love, Death + Robots • All Through the House, Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

Love, Death + Robots • Automated Customer Service, Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

The Simpsons • Wad Goals, Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots • Ice

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul, Host

Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Directing for a Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Social Dilemma

Animated Program

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague Of Madness

Narrator

Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War, Sterling K. Brown, Narrator

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

The Social Dilemma

Casting for a Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode, Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience, Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer, Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer, Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor

Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun?

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Lovecraft Country • Sundown

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi, Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer, Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer, Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer, Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Crown • Fairytale

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer, Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

(Three pre-announced juried award winners)

Black Is King

The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Contemporary Costumes

Pose • Series Finale

Period Costumes

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Country Comfort • Crazy

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Fairytale

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

WandaVision, Mark Worthington, Production Designer, Sharon Davis, Art Director, Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Queen’s Gambit

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Mare Of Easttown • HBO

Production Design for a Variety Special

The Oscars

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig

Prosthetic Makeup

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi, Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist, Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist, Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist, Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist, Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist, Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist,. Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist, Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pose • Series Finale

Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment

Interactive Program

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls

Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph

Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon

Contemporary Hairstyling

Pose • Series Finale

Main Title Design

The Good Lord Bird

