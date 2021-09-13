The Mandalorian Rocks the Creative Emmy Awards

Emmys aren’t just for actors. Sure, when you see the Emmy Awards on TV, it’s mostly honouring big-name stars and stuff like Best Comedy or Best Drama series. But the Emmys, more so than most other award shows, go way, way deeper. The Creative Emmys, which takes place over multiple days and gets edited down for air, celebrates everyone behind the scenes: writers, costumers, visual effects, and more. And this year, while Netflix and The Queen’s Gambit won the most awards (Netflix overall won 34; its hit chess series won nine), genre shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision fared very well too.
The Mandalorian took home Best Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, Best Stunt Coordination, Best Stunt Performance (Lateef Crowder in “The Rescue”), Music Composition (Ludwig Göransson for “The Rescue”), Sound Mixing (For “The Jedi”), Cinematography (“The Believer”), and Best Prosthetic Makeup (“The Jedi”). WandaVision won Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes for the episode “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience,” Best Production Design, and Best Original Music and Lyrics for…“Agatha All Along.”
Other notable genre wins went to Star Trek: Discovery for Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode for “Su’kal.” Lovecraft Country got Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Courtney B. Vance in “Whitey’s on the Moon,” as well as Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and the Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal episode “Plague Of Madness” won best Animated Program.
Here’s the full list of Creative Emmy winners. The truncated show airs at 8 p.m. September 18 on FXX, while the big show, the Primetime Emmys, will air on September 19 on CBS.
2021 Creative Emmy Awards Winner Full List
Casting for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph
Writing for a Variety Special
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham, Written by
Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Adele
Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors, Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick
Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Mapleworth Murders , J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills
Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Mandalorian
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd., Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor, Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer, Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor, John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor, Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor, John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor, Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
Choreography for Scripted Programming
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Routines: Christmas Is The Time / Dance Studio / High School Dance/ Christmas On The Square Finale, Debbie Allen, Choreographer
Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Paso Doble – Uccen / Tap Dance – Let’s Fall In Love For The Night, Derek Hough, Choreographer
Casting for a Drama Series
The Crown
Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit
Original Main Title Theme Music
The Flight Attendant
Commercial
You Can’t Stop Us – Nike
Directing for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle, Don Roy King, Directed by
Directing for a Variety Special
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham, Directed by
Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Star Trek: Discovery • Su’kal
Stunt Coordination
The Mandalorian, Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator
Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue, Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Hamilton
Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020
Original Music and Lyrics
WandaVision • Breaking The Fourth Wall / Song Title: Agatha All Along
Music Direction
Bo Burnham: Inside
Music Supervision
I May Destroy You • Ego Death
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
The Crown • 48:1, Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue, Ludwig Göransson, Composer
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Lovecraft Country • Whitey’s On The Moon, Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman
Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man
Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
76 Days: Pluto
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Secrets Of The Whales
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Boys State
Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Life Below Zero • The Other Side
Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations
Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
(Six pre-announced juried award winners)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague of Madness, David Krentz, Storyboard Artist
Love, Death + Robots • Ice, Robert Valley, Production Designer
Love, Death + Robots • Ice, Patricio Betteo, Background Artist
Love, Death + Robots • All Through the House, Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator
Love, Death + Robots • Automated Customer Service, Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer
The Simpsons • Wad Goals, Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist
Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots • Ice
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul, Host
Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work
Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
Directing for a Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky
Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Social Dilemma
Animated Program
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague Of Madness
Narrator
Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War, Sterling K. Brown, Narrator
Writing for a Nonfiction Program
The Social Dilemma
Casting for a Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Character Voice-Over Performance
Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode, Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience, Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer, Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer, Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor
Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun?
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Lovecraft Country • Sundown
Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi, Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer, Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer, Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer, Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Crown • Fairytale
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer, Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
(Three pre-announced juried award winners)
Black Is King
The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Contemporary Costumes
Pose • Series Finale
Period Costumes
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Country Comfort • Crazy
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown • Fairytale
Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
WandaVision, Mark Worthington, Production Designer, Sharon Davis, Art Director, Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Queen’s Gambit
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Mare Of Easttown • HBO
Production Design for a Variety Special
The Oscars
Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig
Prosthetic Makeup
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi, Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist, Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist, Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist, Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist, Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist, Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist,. Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist, Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Pose • Series Finale
Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment
Interactive Program
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Outstanding Motion Design
Calls
Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph
Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon
Contemporary Hairstyling
Pose • Series Finale
Main Title Design
The Good Lord Bird
