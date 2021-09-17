The Best Big Data SIM-Only Plans

If you’re after the best bang-for-buck you can get from a mobile plan, a big data SIM-only plan is your best option. Big data plans are simply better value. Spending between $30 and $40 per month can now get you as much as 100GB, versus the 20GB or so you tend to get on a $25 plan.

So, if you’re after a phone plan that’s large and in charge, here’s a look at the best SIM-only options with more data than you can shake a stick at.

SIM-only plans with at least 40GB

iiNet can get you a whole lot of data for not a lot of money; you’ll pay just $15 per month for a 40GB plan for your first six months. You’ll pay $29.99 per month thereafter, but the plan is contract-free, so you’re always free to leave when the discount runs out. If you’re an iiNet NBN customer, you can get a bonus 80GB of data on this mobile plan. iiNet is powered by the Vodafone network.

Circles.Life has a similar offer where you’ll pay $18 per month for your first six months for 40GB. However, after your half-year is up, the plan will revert to $28 per month for 20GB. The plan is contract-free, however. This offer is available until 12pm AEST September 30. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

SpinTel is currently offering a generous discount on its 70GB plan. You’ll pay $23 per month for your first six months, and $38 per month thereafter.

If you’re after Telstra coverage, you may want to consider MATE, who is slinging a 40GB plan for $35 per month. Better yet, the plan includes a bonus Tidal streaming music subscription, valued at $11.99 per month. You’ll be able to keep using Tidal for free as long as you’re a MATE customer, which makes this a pretty decent offer if you’re okay with changing your music streaming service. Or if you’re one of the few who are already using Tidal. If you’re keen to swap NBN provider too, bundling your MATE mobile and internet will save you $10 per month from your total bill.

SIM-only plans with at least 80GB

If you’re after more data, Kogan has a $40 plan with 80GB. Just be aware you’ll need to commit to a 12-month contract to get this one – you will however pay just $9.90 for your first month. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network.

SpinTel has an 80GB plan that you can currently get for $40 per month, thanks to a $10 per month discount on your first six months. Notably, this plan has 5G connectivity – SpinTel is one of the few MVNO that currently offers 5G. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

Belong – Telstra’s budget brand – is currently offering 80GB of data for just $45 per month, which is one of the best big data deals on the Telstra network. Telstra itself charges $65 per month for that kind of allowance. Of course, Telstra’s plan has 5G access, while Belong’s doesn’t.

SIM-only plans with over 100GB

Still after more data? These are the biggest plans around.

Circles is up first, with a 100GB plan for $28 per month. You’ll pay this for your first six months, after which the price rises to $38 per month. This offer is available until 12pm AEST September 30. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

felix is a reasonably new MVNO powered by Vodafone that has a rather unique proposition: you’ll get unlimited data for $35 per month, but to speeds of 20Mbps. That’s only a little slower than an NBN 25 plan.

SpinTel has an eye-watering 200GB plan for just $55 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $65 per month thereafter. This plan has 5G access via the Optus network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.