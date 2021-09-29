Tesla Has Filed A New ‘Cyberquad’ Trademark, But Don’t Get Excited

A recent Tesla trademark filing lodged with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office briefly raised hope for fans of the company’s upcoming ‘Cyberquad’ bike, first announced in 2019. Since the bike’s initial announcement, which showed off a futuristic, all-terrain electric quad resembling the more-famous Cybertruck, fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear more about the concept vehicle.

Sadly, it looks like this filing isn’t the news everyone was waiting for.

While the official patent filing does concern the Cyberquad, it only covers apparel and not the vehicle itself.

Included in the trademark listing is proposed merchandise, including T-shirts, shirts, jackets, hats, infant wear, footwear and pants. The listing also makes reference to the ‘Games, Toys and Sporting Good’ category, but its primary focus is Tesla Cyberquad clothing, which is likely to hit the market in the near future.

So while it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to get your hands on the bike any time soon, you may be able to rock some Cyberquad-themed threads in the near future.

There is a possibility the timing of the application is related to developments for the Cyberquad — i.e. Tesla could be gearing up for a launch event that requires merch, but for now there’s no indication of how the Cyberquad is progressing.

Given the existing complications around manufacturing and the global shortage of essential goods like semi-conductors, it’s likely production timelines for the bike will be pushed out even further than first expected.

There is still hype for the Cyberquad (a mini version created by Mattel appears to be completely sold out) and fans are keen to hear more about what Tesla has in store, but everyone will be kept waiting a bit longer. While the company has been open about progress on the Cybertruck, there’s been no further updates, concepts, tests or showcases for the Cyberquad to date.

It’s been a long two years since that 2019 announcement, and a lot’s happened in between. While we should hear more about the Cyberquad in the near future, it’s best to prepare for a long and news-free wait.