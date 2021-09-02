Ted Lasso Actor Brett Goldstein Bravely Breaks Silence: “I Am a Human Man”

Speaking out for the first time amid a maelstrom of speculation that he is a CGI character, Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that he is a “normal human man” who does “normal human basic things, like rendering and buffering and transferring data.”

“There’s a fucking load of mad shit happening on the internet today as usual, and I just want to clear up something once and for all: I am a completely real, normal human man who just happens to live in a VFX house, and does normal human basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data,” Goldstein said.

Gizmodo had tirelessly and bravely pursued the story for one day, reaching out to Goldstein’s agent and contacting him via Instagram DM, which undoubtedly played a role in shaping his eventual dramatic confession. Rumours had swirled on Reddit and other forums for months that Goldstein’s Ted Lasso character, Roy Kent, had been digitally edited into the show, though some resisted the conspiratorial nature of the claims.

“Nah. Dude just walks funny and looks like a brunette Oscar the Grouch,” one Reddit user wrote in a since-deleted comment.

As Gizmodo has previously reported, CGI and gratuitous visual editing does play a large role in Ted Lasso’s production, specifically in scenes in which the show’s fictional football club plays matches in crowded stadiums. Just last week, eagle-eyed viewers spotted what appeared to be a notch-free iPhone 13 in one scene, potentially the result of an unintentional post-production slip-up.

The UK-based Goldstein — whose IMDB page also lists him as having recently appeared in Dr. Who and the TV movie Spaced Out — may have been the first fully CGI character on television had the rumours been true. We thank him for his candor and bravery regardless.