Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett Will Ring Out 2021 In Style

We might have only just got one Star Wars show, and another on the way this week, but one fans have been waiting for ever since The Mandalorian season 2 came to a close is going to keep us waiting a little longer: because Boba Fett is sneaking his way into the end of the year with his very own show.

Disney has confirmed today that The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off series starring Temuera Morrison as the returned, titular iconic Bounty Hunter, and Ming-Na Wen as his accomplice, Fennec Shand, will begin streaming on Disney+ on December 29. A new poster depicting Fett on the former throne of Bib Fortuna in Jabba the Hutt’s Tatooine palace was released alongside the announcement.

His story is only beginning. The Book of @BobaFett, an all-new Original Series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/bWPg0D0Z6l — Star Wars (@starwars) September 29, 2021

Little else is known about the series beyond the brief glimpse we saw at the very end of The Mandalorian season 2, which saw Fett and Shand travel to Tatooine and depose Bib Fortuna from his overtaking of Jabba’s rule in the wake of the events of Return of the Jedi. For now, that’s really all Disney and Lucasfilm are willing to tell us, given even the poster is more of Boba sitting around in Bib’s throne, and the new description of the series from the studio doesn’t expand beyond it.

“A thrilling Star Wars adventure,” a press release from Lucasfilm reads in part, “[The Book of Boba Fett] finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Presumably Boba and Fennec will find time to shoot some things in between all their busy sitting schedules. Executive produced by The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez, they’ll be joined by Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson once again as executive producers, alongside Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck, as well as John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producers. The Book of Boba Fett opens up on Disney+ December 29.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.