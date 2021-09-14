Star Wars: Hunters Asks Who’d Win in a Fight, a Sith or 2 Jawas in a Trenchcoat

As Star Wars re-expands its gaming ambitions, there’s going to be more and more titles that are less self-serious takes on the struggles and conflicts of the galaxy far, far away, and more that embrace current gaming trends with a bit of Star Wars flavour. Case in point? Our first really good “look” at Star Wars: Hunters.

I say “look” because although brief glimpses of the game itself were shown running on mobile during today’s “California Streaming” Apple event, Lucasfilm Games also released a cinematic introduction to the basic premise of the game (previously revealed in a Nintendo Direct last year). Essentially, squads of zany denizens of the galaxy far, far away — hum-drum heavy assault Stormtroopers, Mandalorian mercs, daring smugglers, Dark Side acolytes, lightsaber-wielding droids, and, hilariously, literally two Jawas in a longer robe — are pitched against each other in arena combat for the entertainment of the galaxy at large. Because Star Wars denizens really, really do just love themselves some highly lethal sporting events, don’t they?

There is actually some storytelling going on beyond the fighting, it seems. “Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales,” a new post from StarWars.com says of the game. “Compete as daring bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and hold-outs of the fallen Empire in an action game that immerses you in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.”

Kind of love that the idea that all these peculiar characters — the Ugnaught riding a painted-up droideka like it’s General Grievous’ wheel bike from Revenge of the Sith is, in particular, a top-tier character design — saw the second Death Star explode and said “well, finally, I’m free to do what I’ve always wanted to in this two-bit galaxy: a career in arena combat.”

Star Wars: Hunters is set to hit mobile platforms and Nintendo Switch in 2022.