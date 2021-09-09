Star Trek: Picard’s New Season 2 Trailer Goes Full Back to the Future

The return of Q into the life of Jean-Luc Picard was never going to be good, but who would have guessed he would go full Biff Tannen? Revealed as part of Paramount+’s Star Trek Day celebrations, we have our latest look at Star Trek: Picard season two. And surprise! Sir Patrick Stewart also announced the series has been renewed for season three.

Wow. Q (John de Lancie) has travelled through time and created an evil alternate reality for Picard (Patrick Stewart), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and the rest of the heroes. That means Picard himself is going to have to time travel too, which leads him to revisit an old friend: the Borg Queen, recently announced as being played by Annie Wersching. And she is looking incredibly forbidding.

So yes, Star Trek: Picard season two has some major Back to the Future Part II vibes with Picard and his crew travelling through time to save their reality that was shattered by a villain. It also happens to give co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman licence to film in and around what looks to be modern Los Angeles, which makes this also feel a lot like Star Trek: The Voyage Home with members of Starfleet running around a modern California city. But, as you well know, the Trek franchise is no stranger to time travel. Surely though, things are going to get twisty and turny… and very Borg-y.

While the first teaser for Star Trek: Picard posed some questions about this season, some of which are now answered, this new look just raises more and more uncertainties. Can Jean-Luc Picard save his reality like Marty McFly did? We’ll find out when Star Trek: Picard returns in February 2022. This season will also see Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner return for the adventures in time (and space). What did you think of the latest Star Trek: Picard trailer? What’s your stand-out moment? Let us know below.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.