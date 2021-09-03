Shang-Chi Should Release On Disney+ This October

For locked-down Marvel fans in Australia, the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bittersweet. The next chapter of the MCU is finally here, but many of us aren’t able to watch it yet. While the film has released in some states, cinemas across the east coast of New South Wales and Victoria remain firmly shut with no plans to reopen any time soon. Luckily, there may be a Disney+ alternative on the way.

In late August, Disney detailed their plans for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and committed to an initial cinema-only release. But the company also stated this cinema-exclusive window would only last 45 days, after which the film would be available for streaming on Disney+.

The news was revealed in an investor call in August and while we’ve yet to receive an update on what this 45-day window entails, we can safely assume these plans are still in place.

Given that’s the case, locked-down Aussies can expect Shang-Chi to release around October 18 on Disney+, in line with the U.S. release date for the film.

It’s currently unknown how the transition from cinemas to Disney+ will work, but there’s speculation it’ll be available for everyone who subscribes, rather than only those who purchase Disney+ Premier Access.

Disney has yet to update the status of Shang-Chi or reveal more about upcoming plans for a Disney+ release, but we should hear more as we get closer to that magic, mid-October date. Whether the film does end up becoming a Premier Access title or just another film on the platform, Australian Marvel fans can look forward to hearing more soon.

For everyone currently stuck in lockdown and frustrated about our local cinema situation: know you’re not alone. Yes, it sucks that cinemas aren’t open, and there are plenty of great films we’re missing out on — but staying home is doing far more good than bad right now. If you can’t wait for Shang-Chi, there are several things you can do until we hear more: stay home. Be patient. Get vaccinated.

For now, cinemas will remain closed — but there should be good news for Marvel fans as we head towards October. While nothing is confirmed just yet, you shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to see Shang-Chi.

While you wait for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Australia, you can check out every other film in the Marvel universe over on Disney+.