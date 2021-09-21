Shang-Chi Comes Home November 12 Along With New Star Wars and Marvel Teases

Fans who were unable to head to a theatre to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings should make an 11th ring around November 12 on their calendars. That’s the day the latest Marvel Studios film will make its streaming debut on Disney+, and it’s only one of a long list of exciting things happening that day.

Disney+ launched two years ago on November 12 and to celebrate the anniversary the streamer is going all out with new content. There’s Shang-Chi’s debut and the release of Jungle Cruise to everyone on the platform. There’s debut of the new Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone; new shorts starring Frozen snowman Olaf, The Simpsons, and characters from Luca; and the Disney+ debuts of some of Disney’s other popular, award-winning shorts like Get a Horse, Feast, and Paperman.

Then there are the teases. There’s “a special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett,” as well as “a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future.” And, if you’re reading Gizmodo, those two things in particular are what you’re curious about.

We can guess the Boba Fett special will debut the first footage, probably a full-on trailer, from The Book of Boba Fett which will be premiering the following month. It may even go into some other upcoming Star Wars Disney+ shows. The Marvel special is coming on the eve of the debut of Hawkeye so expect footage from that, as well as almost certainly footage from Ms. Marvel, which is expected to debut early in 2022 — and perhaps also She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Basically, the next big day when it comes to Marvel and Star Wars news is November 12: Disney+ Day.

November 12 is a Friday so one has to wonder if all of these things will be appearing on the service between 5 – 7 p.m. AEST as has been the case with most of its content to date. If so, you’re gonna want to grab a cup of coffee and stay up late to see what the future holds for all your favourite Disney+ shows.