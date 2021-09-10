Republican Governors Lose Their Shit Over Biden’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

At least 19 Republican governors from around the country have come out against President Joe Biden’s plan that businesses with over 100 employees mandate the covid-19 vaccine for all workers or subject them to a weekly test. Several governors even threatened to file lawsuits against the federal government, with many going on Fox News late Thursday to denounce the president.

And while it’s not new for Republican governors to oppose President Biden on any number of issues, this renewed push to get Americans vaccinated seems to have galvanised right-wing leaders against basic public health measures in a particularly unhinged way.

Republicans governors used incendiary language, calling the mandate “un-American” (Montana’s governor), “dictatorial” (Arizona’s governor), and an “assault on private businesses” (Texas’s governor). The governor of Oklahoma said he would “fight back” against the Biden administration, but that was incredibly mild compared to the rhetoric of Gov. Henry McMaster from South Carolina.

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad,” McMaster tweeted on Thursday.

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian,” McMaster continued.

Vermont’s governor, Phil Scott, was the only Republican head of government to praise Biden’s vaccination plans, which will be implemented under OSHA’s powers to mandate safety measures in workplaces.

“I appreciate the President’s continued prioritisation of vaccination and the country’s recovery as we move forward. As Vermont’s experience shows, vaccines work and save lives. They are the best and fastest way to move past this pandemic,” Gov. Scott tweeted on Thursday.

Below are the responses from Republican governors around the country over the past 12 hours or so, since President Biden made his announcement. Again, some of them are really out there. Notably, every Republican governor mentioned below leads a state in the bottom half of America’s vaccination rates, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Alabama

“Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labour shortages is totally unacceptable,” Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted on Thursday.

Alabama reported 4,367 new covid-19 cases on Thursday and 64 new deaths. Just 39.9% of people in Alabama are fully vaccinated, the second worst in the country according to Johns Hopkins University.

Alaska



“This is ridiculous and unenforceable. If there was ever a case for the 25th Amendment…” Gov. Mike Dunleavy tweeted on Thursday, including a link to a Fox News story about the vaccine mandate.

The 25th Amendment refers to the ability of a president’s cabinet to remove the leader through a vote.

Alaska reported 838 new covid-19 cases on Thursday. Just 48.5% of Alaskans are fully vaccinated.

Arizona

“This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way. This will never stand up in court,” Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted.

“This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined? The vaccine is and should be a choice. We must and will push back,” Ducey continued.

Arizona reported 2,480 new covid-19 cases on Thursday and 62 new deaths. The state has fully vaccinated just 50.9% of its population against covid-19.

Arkansas

“I fully support continued efforts to increase vaccination rates across our nation, but the federal government mandates on private businesses are not the right answer,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted.

“I have been consistent in the freedom of businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated, and I have opposed the government from saying businesses cannot exercise that freedom. The same principle should protect the private sector from government overreach that requires them to vaccinate all employees,” Hutchinson continued.

Arkansas reported 2,481 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 27 deaths. Just 43.3% of people in Arkansas are fully vaccinated against covid-19, the fifth worst rate in the country according to Johns Hopkins University.

Georgia



“Joe Biden talks tougher to our nation’s governors than he does the Taliban,” Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted on Thursday.

Georgia reported 7,392 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 181 new deaths. Georgia has fully vaccinated just 43.6% of its population, the eighth worst rate in the country.

Idaho

“Today’s actions from President Biden amount to government overreach. Government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business,” Gov.Brad Little tweeted.

Idaho has reported 1,440 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 21 new deaths. Idaho’s vaccination rate is just 43.5%, the seventh worst in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iowa

“President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves,” Gov. Kim Reynolds tweeted.

“Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery. As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough,” Reynolds continued in a follow-up tweet.

Iowa reported 2,368 new cases on Wednesday and 30 deaths. Just 52.6% of Iowans are fully vaccinated against covid-19.

Mississippi

“The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants,” Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted.

Mississippi reported 3,138 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 83 new deaths. Only 40.7% of people in Mississippi are vaccinated against covid-19, the third worst rate in the country according to Johns Hopkins University.

Missouri

“The Biden Administration’s recent announcement seeking to dictate personal freedom and private business decisions is an insult to our American principles of individual liberty and free enterprise,” Gov. Mike Parson tweeted on Thursday.

“This heavy-handed action by the federal government is unwelcome in our state and has potentially dangerous consequences for working families,” Parson continued.

Parson did not explain how it could be “dangerous” for people to get the vaccine in Missouri.

“Vaccination protects us from serious illness, but the decision to get vaccinated is a private health care decision that should remain as such. My administration will always fight back against federal power grabs and government overreach that threatens to limit our freedoms,” Parson tweeted.

Missouri reported 2,705 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 29 deaths. Just 46.2% of Missouri residents are vaccinated against covid-19.

Montana

“President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American. We are committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach,” Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted.

Montana reported 994 new covid-19 cases on Thursday and two new deaths from the disease. Just 47.6% of people in Montana are vaccinated against covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nebraska

“President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power. This plan isn’t about public health – this is about government control and taking away personal liberties,” Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted.

Ricketts went on Fox News to liken the vaccine mandate to a communist dictatorship.

“The president’s forgotten we live in America. He thinks we live in the Soviet Union,” Ricketts said.

Nebraska's @GovRicketts on Biden's workplace vaccine mandate: "The president's forgotten we live in America. He thinks we live in the Soviet Union." "Nebraska will push back, fight back with any tool we can find against this huge and stunning overreach of federal power." pic.twitter.com/mXOojKzR8s — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 10, 2021

Nebraska reported 955 cases of covid-19 on Thursday and three new deaths. Just 53.3% of Nebraskans are vaccinated according to Johns Hopkins University.

North Dakota

“President Biden’s misguided plan steers our country down a dangerous path away from states’ rights and the freedom of private businesses to make their own decisions on vaccinations. We stand opposed to this blatant federal overreach,” Gov. Doug Burgum tweeted on Thursday.

“Safe, effective vaccines remain our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but forcing a vaccine mandate on private employers is not the role of the state or federal government,” Burgum continued.

North Dakota reported 615 new cases of covid-19 and four new deaths. Only 43% of North Dakotans are vaccinated against covid-19, the fifth worst rate in the country according to Johns Hopkins University.

Oklahoma

“It is not the government’s role to dictate to private businesses what to do. Once again President Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights. As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma,” Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted.

“My administration will continue to defend Oklahoma values and fight back against the Biden administration’s federal overreach,” Stitt continued.

Oklahoma reported 2,462 new cases on Thursday and has a seven-day average of 30 deaths. Only 45.3% of people in Oklahoma have been fully vaccinated.

South Carolina

South Carolina reported 3,556 cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 54 deaths. Just 45.5% of people in South Carolina have been fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

South Dakota

“South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court,” Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted.

Gov. Noem went on Sean Hannity’s show last night to express her displeasure with the new vaccine mandate.

South Dakota reported 619 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and two new deaths. Only 50.7% of people in South Dakota are fully vaccinated against covid-19.

Tennessee

“’This is not about freedom’ is a phrase that should never come out of a U.S. President’s mouth,” Gov. Bill Lee tweeted.

“For a fight that requires working together, a lot of cynical and divisive edicts came out of the White House today pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, businesses against employees, and the federal government against states,” Lee continued. “The Constitution won’t allow this power grab, and in the meantime, I will stand up for all Tennesseans.”

“To be clear: the vaccine is the best tool we have to combat the pandemic but heavy-handed mandates are the wrong approach,” Lee tweeted.

Tennessee reported 3,895 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 74 deaths. Only 44.2% of people in Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Texas

“Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab,” Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

Texas reported 32,054 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 402 new deaths. Just 49.8% of Texans are fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Utah

“Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing people can do right now to protect ourselves and our community and reduce the spread of the Delta variant. While we support efforts that encourage vaccinations, we have serious concerns about the legality of the order,” Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted in what was perhaps the most calm and measured negative response from a Republican governor.

Utah reported 2,166 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday and 10 deaths. Just 52% of people in Utah are fully vaccinated against covid-19, the best vaccination rate of all the Republican governors who denounced Biden’s plan on Thursday, but still in the bottom 25 of the 50 states.

Wyoming

“The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious example of big government overreach. Our Constitution was written and fought for to protect our liberties as American citizens,” Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted on Thursday.

“This administration’s latest pronouncement demonstrates its complete disregard for the rule of law and the freedoms individuals and private companies enjoy under our Constitution. In Wyoming, we believe that government must be held in check,” Gordon continued.

“I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.”

Wyoming reported 533 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday. Just 39.5% of Wyoming residents are fully vaccinated against covid-19, the worst vaccination rate in the entire country, according to Johns Hopkins University.